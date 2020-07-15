All apartments in Elk Grove Village
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:33 PM

904 Ridge Square

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

904 Ridge Square, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
Best Location in the complex! 1st Floor unit has a private patio that overlooks a huge park like green space for your use. Beautiful and spacious Deluxe 900 SQ FT Condo in elevator building! - Eat in Kitchen with pantry. New Vinyl plank flooring throughout. Entire home freshly painted. Updated bathroom. Newer 2 panel doors. Closets Galore, Additional Storage, Laundry facilities in building. Monthly rent includes heat, water and garbage. Also enjoy the complex amenities included in the rent: Pool, Beautiful Clubhouse (available to rent for private parties) with Billiards and Kitchen, Fitness Center & Business center. 1 Assigned parking Space. Walk to Excellent schools, & Senior Center. Close to expressways- 90,290 & Rt 53. Must have good credit and references. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 99 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Ridge Square have any available units?
904 Ridge Square has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 904 Ridge Square have?
Some of 904 Ridge Square's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 Ridge Square currently offering any rent specials?
904 Ridge Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Ridge Square pet-friendly?
No, 904 Ridge Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elk Grove Village.
Does 904 Ridge Square offer parking?
Yes, 904 Ridge Square offers parking.
Does 904 Ridge Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 Ridge Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Ridge Square have a pool?
Yes, 904 Ridge Square has a pool.
Does 904 Ridge Square have accessible units?
No, 904 Ridge Square does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Ridge Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 904 Ridge Square has units with dishwashers.
Does 904 Ridge Square have units with air conditioning?
No, 904 Ridge Square does not have units with air conditioning.
