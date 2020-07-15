904 Ridge Square

Amenities

Best Location in the complex! 1st Floor unit has a private patio that overlooks a huge park like green space for your use. Beautiful and spacious Deluxe 900 SQ FT Condo in elevator building! - Eat in Kitchen with pantry. New Vinyl plank flooring throughout. Entire home freshly painted. Updated bathroom. Newer 2 panel doors. Closets Galore, Additional Storage, Laundry facilities in building. Monthly rent includes heat, water and garbage. Also enjoy the complex amenities included in the rent: Pool, Beautiful Clubhouse (available to rent for private parties) with Billiards and Kitchen, Fitness Center & Business center. 1 Assigned parking Space. Walk to Excellent schools, & Senior Center. Close to expressways- 90,290 & Rt 53. Must have good credit and references. No smoking.