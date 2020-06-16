325 Locust St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, Main Floor Unit of a Charming 2 Flat is Ready for you to Call Home! You are welcomed into the spacious Living Room boasting a Trayed Ceiling, Large Windows, High Ceilings, Original Trim Work, and new Wood Laminate Flooring. Continue into the Home, and you will be impressed with the Remodeled Kitchen Boasting New Oak Cabinets! Two Large Bedrooms with ample Closet Space Highlight this Home! Shared Driveway for Off Street Parking and Shared Garage for Extra Storage! Make Your Appointment Today!!!



Available Immediately!



Lease Terms: 1 Year Minimum Lease. Tenant Pays Electric and Gas. Small Dog accepted on a case by case basis. Additional Non-Refundable Pet Deposit required. Credit/Background Check to be Performed by Listing Office $60 p/adult over 18. We utilize group showings. Tenants are responsible for $50 Move-In and Move-Out Administrative Fees. Accepts Section 8.



No Cats Allowed



