Elgin, IL
325 Locust St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

325 Locust St

325 Locust Street · (847) 852-4715
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

325 Locust Street, Elgin, IL 60123
Near West Elgin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1075 · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, Main Floor Unit of a Charming 2 Flat is Ready for you to Call Home! You are welcomed into the spacious Living Room boasting a Trayed Ceiling, Large Windows, High Ceilings, Original Trim Work, and new Wood Laminate Flooring. Continue into the Home, and you will be impressed with the Remodeled Kitchen Boasting New Oak Cabinets! Two Large Bedrooms with ample Closet Space Highlight this Home! Shared Driveway for Off Street Parking and Shared Garage for Extra Storage! Make Your Appointment Today!!!

Available Immediately!

Lease Terms: 1 Year Minimum Lease. Tenant Pays Electric and Gas. Small Dog accepted on a case by case basis. Additional Non-Refundable Pet Deposit required. Credit/Background Check to be Performed by Listing Office $60 p/adult over 18. We utilize group showings. Tenants are responsible for $50 Move-In and Move-Out Administrative Fees. Accepts Section 8.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5334721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Locust St have any available units?
325 Locust St has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Elgin, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Elgin Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 Locust St have?
Some of 325 Locust St's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Locust St currently offering any rent specials?
325 Locust St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Locust St pet-friendly?
No, 325 Locust St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elgin.
Does 325 Locust St offer parking?
Yes, 325 Locust St does offer parking.
Does 325 Locust St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 Locust St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Locust St have a pool?
No, 325 Locust St does not have a pool.
Does 325 Locust St have accessible units?
No, 325 Locust St does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Locust St have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 Locust St does not have units with dishwashers.
