160 Symphony Way

Amenities

Exclusive & cozy, large 2 bedroom/ 2 bath for rent in the heart of downtown Elgin with a deck in the back! This condo is a total gut rehab, EVERYTHING will be brand new. Be the first resident to ever live in this condo,ready for move in! It will have brand new and updated cabinets in the kitchen as well as new granite counter tops, tile in the kitchen and bathroom, brand new laminate wood floors in living and dining rooms, and new carpet in the bedrooms. The condo will also come with brand new stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator, gas stove, & dishwasher). Laundry will also be in the unit. Rent includes water, garbage, sewer. There is free unlimited parking(parking garage across the street from the building and public parking next to the building). Central air and gas heat(paid by resident) . Applications are taken on a first come, first serve basis. Application cost is $40 per adult. Serious Applicants should be willing to provide. *1 month current pay stubs -Monthly gross income and this can be combined income (before taxes) required is $4,500. *Agree to thorough credit check, as long as credit is good-- $1,499.00 for security deposit. As well as employment verification and current residency verification. $1,499.00; due no later than 11:59pm on the 1st day of each month. RENTAL FEATURES New stainless steel gas stove New stainless steel refrigerator New stainless steel dishwasher Brand new washer/dryer in unit COMMUNITY FEATURES Downtown amenities such as cafes, restaurants, banks, & post office The Center of Elgin across the street from the building The Gail Borden Pubic Library is 7 minutes walking distance Metra & Pace less than 2 blocks away I90 less than a mile away.