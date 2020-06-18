100 E Chicago St - 206.

Amenities
Large 1 Bedroom with Fabulous Layout
In Historical Retail Space on 2nd Floor and Features Original Picture Windows
Newly Rehabbed
Brand New Floors
Brand New Kitchen with Wood Cabinets and Imitation Granite Counters
L Shaped Kitchen with Breakfast Bar
Brand New Black Appliances with Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove and Micro-hood
Spacious Living Room with space for Sectional Couch
King Sized Bedroom
In Unit Laundry
Brand New Central Heating and Air Conditioning
Fresh Paint
Brand New Carpet
Brand New Bathroom with Tub
Loft Style Apartment
Tons of Historic Charm with Modern Updates
Fabulous Glass and Marble Entry Way
Amazing Picture Windows with Street Views
Ceiling Fans and Remote Control Lighting
Custom Fixtures
Hardwired for Cable and Internet
Welcome to the Fabulously Renovated Elgin Tower Building.
Originally built in the 1920s this 15 story Art Deco Building was the tallest in the western suburbs for decades. It is full of curb appeal and history and was renovated into Luxury Loft Apartments in 2018. Every unit features A/C, Dishwasher and Laundry and many boasts the absolute best views in the area.
The Building features fabulous amenities like Game Room with Foosball, Ping Pong and TVs, a Business Center with free wifi, printer, work stations and conference table, Gym, Storage Lockers, Bike Room with Service Station, Elevator, Secured Entry Call System, On-Site Maintenance and Management Office and more!
The Property is located in the Heart of Downtown Elgin with lots of shopping and dining within blocks.
The Elgin Metra Station and Pace Terminal are across the street making for easily travel to downtown Chicago, St. Charles, O'Hare, and other areas of commerce
Take 31 to 90 in just under 5 minutes