All apartments in Elgin
Find more places like
100 E Chicago St - 206.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Elgin, IL
/
100 E Chicago St - 206
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

100 E Chicago St - 206

100 East Chicago Street · (312) 988-0669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Elgin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

100 East Chicago Street, Elgin, IL 60120
Downtown Elgin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
internet access
Large 1 Bedroom with Fabulous Layout
In Historical Retail Space on 2nd Floor and Features Original Picture Windows
Newly Rehabbed
Brand New Floors
Brand New Kitchen with Wood Cabinets and Imitation Granite Counters
L Shaped Kitchen with Breakfast Bar
Brand New Black Appliances with Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove and Micro-hood
Spacious Living Room with space for Sectional Couch
King Sized Bedroom
In Unit Laundry
Brand New Central Heating and Air Conditioning
Fresh Paint
Brand New Carpet
Brand New Bathroom with Tub
Loft Style Apartment
Tons of Historic Charm with Modern Updates
Fabulous Glass and Marble Entry Way
Amazing Picture Windows with Street Views
Ceiling Fans and Remote Control Lighting
Custom Fixtures
Hardwired for Cable and Internet
Welcome to the Fabulously Renovated Elgin Tower Building.
Originally built in the 1920s this 15 story Art Deco Building was the tallest in the western suburbs for decades. It is full of curb appeal and history and was renovated into Luxury Loft Apartments in 2018. Every unit features A/C, Dishwasher and Laundry and many boasts the absolute best views in the area.

The Building features fabulous amenities like Game Room with Foosball, Ping Pong and TVs, a Business Center with free wifi, printer, work stations and conference table, Gym, Storage Lockers, Bike Room with Service Station, Elevator, Secured Entry Call System, On-Site Maintenance and Management Office and more!

The Property is located in the Heart of Downtown Elgin with lots of shopping and dining within blocks.
The Elgin Metra Station and Pace Terminal are across the street making for easily travel to downtown Chicago, St. Charles, O'Hare, and other areas of commerce
Take 31 to 90 in just under 5 minutes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 100 E Chicago St - 206 have any available units?
100 E Chicago St - 206 has a unit available for $1,215 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Elgin, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Elgin Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 E Chicago St - 206 have?
Some of 100 E Chicago St - 206's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 E Chicago St - 206 currently offering any rent specials?
100 E Chicago St - 206 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 E Chicago St - 206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 E Chicago St - 206 is pet friendly.
Does 100 E Chicago St - 206 offer parking?
Yes, 100 E Chicago St - 206 does offer parking.
Does 100 E Chicago St - 206 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 E Chicago St - 206 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 E Chicago St - 206 have a pool?
No, 100 E Chicago St - 206 does not have a pool.
Does 100 E Chicago St - 206 have accessible units?
Yes, 100 E Chicago St - 206 has accessible units.
Does 100 E Chicago St - 206 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 E Chicago St - 206 has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Wing Park Apartments
6 Tivoli Place
Elgin, IL 60123
Watermark at the Grove
2511 Watermark Ter
Elgin, IL 60124

Similar Pages

Elgin 1 BedroomsElgin 2 BedroomsElgin Apartments with BalconyElgin Apartments with PoolElgin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILGlendale Heights, ILDeKalb, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, ILRomeoville, ILVernon Hills, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, ILNorthbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILGurnee, ILOswego, ILAlgonquin, ILHoffman Estates, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Judson UniversityCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State UniversityRoosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago