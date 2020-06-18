100 E Chicago St - 206.

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse elevator gym game room on-site laundry parking bike storage internet access

Large 1 Bedroom with Fabulous Layout

In Historical Retail Space on 2nd Floor and Features Original Picture Windows

Newly Rehabbed

Brand New Floors

Brand New Kitchen with Wood Cabinets and Imitation Granite Counters

L Shaped Kitchen with Breakfast Bar

Brand New Black Appliances with Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove and Micro-hood

Spacious Living Room with space for Sectional Couch

King Sized Bedroom

In Unit Laundry

Brand New Central Heating and Air Conditioning

Fresh Paint

Brand New Carpet

Brand New Bathroom with Tub

Loft Style Apartment

Tons of Historic Charm with Modern Updates

Fabulous Glass and Marble Entry Way

Amazing Picture Windows with Street Views

Ceiling Fans and Remote Control Lighting

Custom Fixtures

Hardwired for Cable and Internet

Welcome to the Fabulously Renovated Elgin Tower Building.

Originally built in the 1920s this 15 story Art Deco Building was the tallest in the western suburbs for decades. It is full of curb appeal and history and was renovated into Luxury Loft Apartments in 2018. Every unit features A/C, Dishwasher and Laundry and many boasts the absolute best views in the area.



The Building features fabulous amenities like Game Room with Foosball, Ping Pong and TVs, a Business Center with free wifi, printer, work stations and conference table, Gym, Storage Lockers, Bike Room with Service Station, Elevator, Secured Entry Call System, On-Site Maintenance and Management Office and more!



The Property is located in the Heart of Downtown Elgin with lots of shopping and dining within blocks.

The Elgin Metra Station and Pace Terminal are across the street making for easily travel to downtown Chicago, St. Charles, O'Hare, and other areas of commerce

Take 31 to 90 in just under 5 minutes