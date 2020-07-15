All apartments in Edwardsville
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:02 AM

Whispering Heights

1010 Enclave Blvd · (618) 323-3393
Location

1010 Enclave Blvd, Edwardsville, IL 62025

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-305 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Unit 1-505 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Unit 2-213 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 657 sqft

See 60+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-620 · Avail. now

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 657 sqft

Unit 2-201 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

Unit 2-222 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

See 24+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Whispering Heights.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
ice maker
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
24hr gym
parking
bike storage
garage
package receiving
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
car charging
cc payments
e-payments
game room
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
pool table
shuffle board
smoke-free community
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Whispering Heights staff! Call today to learn how.Conveniently located in the heart of Edwardsville, Whispering Heights offers luxury living steps away from where you work, dine, and play. This modern and innovative mixed-use community includes 153 apartment homes and over 18,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. Featuring upscale, modern interior finishes, community amenities will include garage parking, a state of the art fitness complex, and rooftop terraces. Minutes from downtown Edwardsville and immediately adjacent to the Madison County Transit Bike Trail, Whispering Heights combines the warmth of home with an urban walkable lifestyle, making it the perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant 18 and over
Deposit: Deposit can be $0 to equal to two months' rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed restrictions and 75 lbs weight limit
Cats
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 75 lbs weight limit
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage. Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Whispering Heights have any available units?
Whispering Heights has 90 units available starting at $1,205 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Whispering Heights have?
Some of Whispering Heights's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Whispering Heights currently offering any rent specials?
Whispering Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Whispering Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, Whispering Heights is pet friendly.
Does Whispering Heights offer parking?
Yes, Whispering Heights offers parking.
Does Whispering Heights have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Whispering Heights offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Whispering Heights have a pool?
No, Whispering Heights does not have a pool.
Does Whispering Heights have accessible units?
Yes, Whispering Heights has accessible units.
Does Whispering Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Whispering Heights has units with dishwashers.
Does Whispering Heights have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Whispering Heights has units with air conditioning.
