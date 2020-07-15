Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel bathtub ice maker oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse coffee bar elevator 24hr gym parking bike storage garage package receiving 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car charging cc payments e-payments game room internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal pool table shuffle board smoke-free community

NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Whispering Heights staff! Call today to learn how.Conveniently located in the heart of Edwardsville, Whispering Heights offers luxury living steps away from where you work, dine, and play. This modern and innovative mixed-use community includes 153 apartment homes and over 18,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. Featuring upscale, modern interior finishes, community amenities will include garage parking, a state of the art fitness complex, and rooftop terraces. Minutes from downtown Edwardsville and immediately adjacent to the Madison County Transit Bike Trail, Whispering Heights combines the warmth of home with an urban walkable lifestyle, making it the perfect place to call home.