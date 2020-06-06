Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities parking pool on-site laundry 24hr maintenance basketball court tennis court

Welcome to Huntington Apartments in Naperville, Illinois. With a new look, Huntington Apartments is your opportunity to Live Well and is the smart choice for people who want easy access to downtown Naperville and Chicago but prefer a more relaxed suburban lifestyle. The Huntington Apartments are located at 20 S. Naper Blvd. just off Maple and East Chicago Avenues. It is conveniently located near I-355, I-88 and Metras BSNF Railway. Huntington Residences is surrounded by many shopping, dining and entertainment destinations. Our residences are set in a well-landscaped community with apartments available for rent in several different configurations. The apartments are also pet friendly.