All apartments in DuPage County
Find more places like Huntington.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DuPage County, IL
/
Huntington
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:42 PM

Huntington

20 S Naper Blvd · (630) 931-2272
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

20 S Naper Blvd, DuPage County, IL 60532

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Birtle-1

$1,181

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Birch-1

$1,271

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Birtle-2

$1,276

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Galila-1

$1,326

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Galila-2

$1,336

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Huron-1

$1,318

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1050 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Huntington.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
basketball court
tennis court
Welcome to Huntington Apartments in Naperville, Illinois. With a new look, Huntington Apartments is your opportunity to Live Well and is the smart choice for people who want easy access to downtown Naperville and Chicago but prefer a more relaxed suburban lifestyle. The Huntington Apartments are located at 20 S. Naper Blvd. just off Maple and East Chicago Avenues. It is conveniently located near I-355, I-88 and Metras BSNF Railway. Huntington Residences is surrounded by many shopping, dining and entertainment destinations. Our residences are set in a well-landscaped community with apartments available for rent in several different configurations. The apartments are also pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Huntington have any available units?
Huntington offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,181 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,326. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Huntington have?
Some of Huntington's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Huntington currently offering any rent specials?
Huntington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Huntington pet-friendly?
No, Huntington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DuPage County.
Does Huntington offer parking?
Yes, Huntington offers parking.
Does Huntington have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Huntington offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Huntington have a pool?
Yes, Huntington has a pool.
Does Huntington have accessible units?
No, Huntington does not have accessible units.
Does Huntington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Huntington has units with dishwashers.
Does Huntington have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Huntington has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Huntington?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Residences at Lakeside
830 Foxworth Blvd
Lombard, IL 60148
The Aventine at Oakhurst North
2800 Pontiac Drive
Aurora, IL 60502
Retreat at Seven Bridges
6690 Double Eagle Dr
Woodridge, IL 60517
Railway Plaza
507 Railway Dr
Naperville, IL 60563
The Views of Naperville
701 Royal Saint George Dr
Naperville, IL 60563
Yorktown Apartments
2233 S Highland Ave
Lombard, IL 60148
Lakeside
1750 East 22nd Street
Wheaton, IL 60187
Fifteen98 Naperville
1598 Fairway Dr
Naperville, IL 60563

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWarrenville, ILGeneva, ILGlendale Heights, ILCarol Stream, ILWillowbrook, ILDarien, IL
Hanover Park, ILRoselle, ILBloomingdale, ILItasca, ILGlen Ellyn, ILBartlett, ILStreamwood, ILWoodridge, ILLisle, ILOswego, ILFranklin Park, ILBensenville, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity