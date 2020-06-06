All apartments in DuPage County
DuPage County, IL
2017 Maple Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

2017 Maple Avenue

2017 Maple Avenue · (630) 984-4701
Location

2017 Maple Avenue, DuPage County, IL 60516

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated home on a tree-lined lot with tons of space and sunshine! On the main level: 2 bedrooms + Master w/ensuite bathroom, living & family rooms, dining room, and kitchen; 2nd level has 2 additional bedrooms and half-bath; full unfinished basement with laundry and tons of room for storage. Parking for 4-6 cars on the driveway and enjoy the ambiance of the fire-pit outside in the large yard! *Garage and rear of lot, and additional driveway on the West side of lot (being installed by end of July) are an easement to the property owner's construction business, and tenant(s) must be willing to allow access. *AGENTS AND/OR PERSPECTIVE BUYERS EXPOSED TO COVID 19 OR WITH A COUGH OR FEVER ARE NOT TO ENTER THE HOME UNTIL THEY RECEIVE MEDICAL CLEARANCE.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 Maple Avenue have any available units?
2017 Maple Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2017 Maple Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2017 Maple Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 Maple Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2017 Maple Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DuPage County.
Does 2017 Maple Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2017 Maple Avenue offers parking.
Does 2017 Maple Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2017 Maple Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 Maple Avenue have a pool?
No, 2017 Maple Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2017 Maple Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2017 Maple Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 Maple Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2017 Maple Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2017 Maple Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2017 Maple Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
