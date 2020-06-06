2017 Maple Avenue

Amenities

Updated home on a tree-lined lot with tons of space and sunshine! On the main level: 2 bedrooms + Master w/ensuite bathroom, living & family rooms, dining room, and kitchen; 2nd level has 2 additional bedrooms and half-bath; full unfinished basement with laundry and tons of room for storage. Parking for 4-6 cars on the driveway and enjoy the ambiance of the fire-pit outside in the large yard! *Garage and rear of lot, and additional driveway on the West side of lot (being installed by end of July) are an easement to the property owner's construction business, and tenant(s) must be willing to allow access. *AGENTS AND/OR PERSPECTIVE BUYERS EXPOSED TO COVID 19 OR WITH A COUGH OR FEVER ARE NOT TO ENTER THE HOME UNTIL THEY RECEIVE MEDICAL CLEARANCE.*