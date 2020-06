Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Fully furnished short or long term rental.



Modern open unit, contemporary kitchen with island, white quartz counters and pantry In unit storage and storage locker in garage. Master suite with walk in closet and luxury en suite bath. Separate individually controlled heat and air conditioning. In unit washer and dryer. Two parking spaces (one in heated garage). Private deck.



Walk 5 minutes to train and downtown Downers Grove. Express trains to Union Station in Chicago in 30 minutes.



One queen bed and two twin beds.

Kitchen fully equipped.

Utilities and high speed internet included.

Nice quiet location - 2 blocks to Downers Grove downtown and train station. Easy access to expressways.