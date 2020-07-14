Lumen Dorchester Townhomes

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors parking walk in closets ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Located in Dolton, Illinois, the Dorchester Townhomes community features parking and pre-wired phone and cable. Apartments may include hardwood floors, a dining room, walk-in closets, and washer/dryer hookups. These townhomes are located near restaurants, shopping centers, and six local schools. Enjoy time outdoors at the nearby Sand Ridge Nature Preserve, Gouwens Park, and River Oaks Golf Course. Commute easily via the I-94 Freeway, the ME Metra Electric at 147th Street, or CTA bus line 353. Call today for a showing!