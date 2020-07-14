All apartments in Dolton
Lumen Dorchester Townhomes
Lumen Dorchester Townhomes

1450 East 154th Place · (312) 494-0476
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1450 East 154th Place, Dolton, IL 60419

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lumen Dorchester Townhomes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Located in Dolton, Illinois, the Dorchester Townhomes community features parking and pre-wired phone and cable. Apartments may include hardwood floors, a dining room, walk-in closets, and washer/dryer hookups. These townhomes are located near restaurants, shopping centers, and six local schools. Enjoy time outdoors at the nearby Sand Ridge Nature Preserve, Gouwens Park, and River Oaks Golf Course. Commute easily via the I-94 Freeway, the ME Metra Electric at 147th Street, or CTA bus line 353. Call today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lumen Dorchester Townhomes have any available units?
Lumen Dorchester Townhomes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dolton, IL.
What amenities does Lumen Dorchester Townhomes have?
Some of Lumen Dorchester Townhomes's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lumen Dorchester Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Lumen Dorchester Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lumen Dorchester Townhomes pet-friendly?
No, Lumen Dorchester Townhomes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dolton.
Does Lumen Dorchester Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Lumen Dorchester Townhomes offers parking.
Does Lumen Dorchester Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lumen Dorchester Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lumen Dorchester Townhomes have a pool?
No, Lumen Dorchester Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Lumen Dorchester Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Lumen Dorchester Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Lumen Dorchester Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
No, Lumen Dorchester Townhomes does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Lumen Dorchester Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
No, Lumen Dorchester Townhomes does not have units with air conditioning.
