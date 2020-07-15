All apartments in Dolton
Find more places like
15228 Evers St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dolton, IL
/
15228 Evers St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

15228 Evers St

15228 Evers Street · (630) 394-4900 ext. 802
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dolton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15228 Evers Street, Dolton, IL 60419

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1195 · Avail. now

$1,195

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1117 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Coming Soon - remodeling almost done!!
Rent To Own our freshly updated home on a quiet street.

We Help Deserving Buyers with a Good Down Payment! All credit is considered. No banks required!!

24 Hour Information Line: 630-394-4900 x802

(RLNE5874923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 15228 Evers St have any available units?
15228 Evers St has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15228 Evers St have?
Some of 15228 Evers St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15228 Evers St currently offering any rent specials?
15228 Evers St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15228 Evers St pet-friendly?
No, 15228 Evers St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dolton.
Does 15228 Evers St offer parking?
Yes, 15228 Evers St offers parking.
Does 15228 Evers St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15228 Evers St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15228 Evers St have a pool?
No, 15228 Evers St does not have a pool.
Does 15228 Evers St have accessible units?
No, 15228 Evers St does not have accessible units.
Does 15228 Evers St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15228 Evers St has units with dishwashers.
Does 15228 Evers St have units with air conditioning?
No, 15228 Evers St does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dolton 1 BedroomsDolton 2 BedroomsDolton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDolton Apartments with ParkingDolton Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILLombard, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILJoliet, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILHammond, INRomeoville, ILPark Ridge, ILCalumet City, ILLisle, ILSkokie, ILPortage, INChicago Heights, ILSchererville, INWilmette, ILHarvey, ILLockport, ILMaywood, ILBlue Island, ILPark Forest, ILBensenville, ILLa Grange, ILRichton Park, ILLa Grange Park, ILBurr Ridge, ILHarwood Heights, ILWillowbrook, ILBroadview, ILOakbrook Terrace, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State UniversityRoosevelt UniversityUniversity of ChicagoCity Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College