Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to 15210 Chicago Road in Dolton, south of Chicago! These two-bedroom apartments feature a balcony, an eat-in kitchen, and free heat. Walking distance to Jimmy's Burgers, Italian Fiesta Pizzeria, Food 4 Less, and Thornridge High School. Commute easily via Pace bus 353 with a stop just outside your front door! ME Metra Electric is also nearby at the 147th Street stop. Pets are welcome. Call today to schedule your showing with Pangea!