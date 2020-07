Amenities

on-site laundry parking air conditioning ceiling fan bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Located in Dolton, Illinois, this 6-unit property is professionally managed by Lumen Property Management. 14547 Chicago Rd. features one and two bedroom apartments with on-site laundry facilities and off-street parking available. These apartments are located near Dolton Park, highly-rated restaurants, and multiple schools. Commute easily via the I-94 Freeway, Metra at the Ivanhoe stop, and a bus stop just outside your front door on Chicago Rd. Call today to schedule your showing!