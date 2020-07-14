Ellison Des Plaines

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub fireplace granite counters oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog grooming area package receiving pool table smoke-free community yoga

UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE + 1 YEAR FREE PARKING ON SELECT TWO BEDROOM APARTMENTS! 1.5 MONTHS FREE RENT ON ONE BEDROOM WITH DEN APARTMENT! *limited time/select homes/restrictions apply. SUBURBAN--DOWNTOWN DES PLAINES IS NOW DISCOVERING TRUE LUXURY RENTAL LIVING AT ELLISON. HANDCRAFTED--here you'll enjoy a full suite of amenity spaces-clubroom, fitness, outdoor terrace with spa pool-- with carefully curated designs for cozy commingling. CURATED-these hand-selected touces carry all the way into brand new one and two bedroom apartment homes, whose spacious, light-filled interiors welcome you home. CONNECTED-just steps from your happening abode, the Metra is ready to whisk you to downtown Chicago. Conveniently located near O'Hare, restaurants, grocery and conveniences promote an urban experience.