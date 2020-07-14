All apartments in Des Plaines
Ellison Des Plaines
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:04 PM

Ellison Des Plaines

1555 Ellinwood Ave · (833) 748-9757
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE + 1 YEAR FREE PARKING ON SELECT TWO BEDROOM APARTMENTS! 1.5 MONTHS FREE RENT ON ONE BEDROOM WITH DEN APARTMENT! *limited time/select homes/restrictions apply.
Location

1555 Ellinwood Ave, Des Plaines, IL 60016

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 309 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,770

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Unit 613 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,830

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Unit 709 · Avail. Oct 3

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$2,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1134 sqft

Unit 614 · Avail. now

$2,749

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

Unit 608 · Avail. now

$2,749

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

See 18+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ellison Des Plaines.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog grooming area
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
yoga
UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE + 1 YEAR FREE PARKING ON SELECT TWO BEDROOM APARTMENTS! 1.5 MONTHS FREE RENT ON ONE BEDROOM WITH DEN APARTMENT! *limited time/select homes/restrictions apply. SUBURBAN--DOWNTOWN DES PLAINES IS NOW DISCOVERING TRUE LUXURY RENTAL LIVING AT ELLISON. HANDCRAFTED--here you'll enjoy a full suite of amenity spaces-clubroom, fitness, outdoor terrace with spa pool-- with carefully curated designs for cozy commingling. CURATED-these hand-selected touces carry all the way into brand new one and two bedroom apartment homes, whose spacious, light-filled interiors welcome you home. CONNECTED-just steps from your happening abode, the Metra is ready to whisk you to downtown Chicago. Conveniently located near O'Hare, restaurants, grocery and conveniences promote an urban experience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ellison Des Plaines have any available units?
Ellison Des Plaines has 26 units available starting at $1,770 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Des Plaines, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Plaines Rent Report.
What amenities does Ellison Des Plaines have?
Some of Ellison Des Plaines's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ellison Des Plaines currently offering any rent specials?
Ellison Des Plaines is offering the following rent specials: UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE + 1 YEAR FREE PARKING ON SELECT TWO BEDROOM APARTMENTS! 1.5 MONTHS FREE RENT ON ONE BEDROOM WITH DEN APARTMENT! *limited time/select homes/restrictions apply.
Is Ellison Des Plaines pet-friendly?
Yes, Ellison Des Plaines is pet friendly.
Does Ellison Des Plaines offer parking?
Yes, Ellison Des Plaines offers parking.
Does Ellison Des Plaines have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ellison Des Plaines offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ellison Des Plaines have a pool?
Yes, Ellison Des Plaines has a pool.
Does Ellison Des Plaines have accessible units?
No, Ellison Des Plaines does not have accessible units.
Does Ellison Des Plaines have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ellison Des Plaines has units with dishwashers.
