Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher furnished cable included carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center car wash area clubhouse dog park fire pit gym parking playground pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub internet access key fob access media room package receiving cats allowed elevator concierge conference room

Buckingham Place Apartments in Des Plaines, IL, is the newest and most luxurious apartment community you'll want to call home. We are conveniently located just minutes from the Cumberland Metra train line and downtown Des Plaines. Be the first to live in this premier luxury community. Enjoy the life you have been waiting for, and the home you have been dreaming of - all just minutes from the revered Rosemont entertainment district.



Buckingham Place offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with an abundance of amenities, including a fitness center with cardio equipment, resident lounge with demonstration kitchen, bike storage + repair room, outdoor grilling station, a luxurious pool and sundeck, and more. Our brand new, smoke-free Des Plaines apartments feature quartz countertops, white subway tile backsplash, brushed nickel hardware, and espresso colored cabinetry, complete with an all-inclusive resident amenity package. Call now to schedule a virtual tour of your ne