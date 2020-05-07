770 W Pearson St 201

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage

Charming Two Bedroom Apartment in Des Plaines! - Property Id: 242023



View 24 Photos of this Roomy & Beautiful TWO BEDROOM / TWO BATHROOM Rental Condo (1270sqft) in Library Courte of Downtown Des Plaines. Steps from Shopping/Restaurants/Library/Northwest Metra Stop. Enjoyable & relaxing views from the Private Patio off the Living / Dining Room Combo. Open & Spacious floor plan w/Gleaming Wood Floors. There is Spacious Kitchen designed with taste & function in mind with Honey Maple Cabinetry, Ample Countertop Space, Stainless Appliances with a Gas Stove/Oven. The Master Bedroom has a Massive walk-in closet and En Suite Master Bath. A spacious queen-sized 2nd Bathroom. Laundry Room with Side by Side Washer/Dryer (In-Unit). A secure elevator building offering Heated Garage Parking. Heat, Cooking Gas, Basic Cable, Water, a Storage Locker & (1) Garage Parking Spot is included in the rent. A Lease to start immediately OR within 45 Days of an Application's Approval & a 24 Month Lease is strongly preferred ($2100/mo). 12 Month Leases = $2200/mo.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242023

Property Id 242023



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5630753)