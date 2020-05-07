All apartments in Des Plaines
770 W Pearson St 201

770 Pearson St · (816) 213-3761
Location

770 Pearson St, Des Plaines, IL 60016

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 201 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming Two Bedroom Apartment in Des Plaines! - Property Id: 242023

View 24 Photos of this Roomy & Beautiful TWO BEDROOM / TWO BATHROOM Rental Condo (1270sqft) in Library Courte of Downtown Des Plaines. Steps from Shopping/Restaurants/Library/Northwest Metra Stop. Enjoyable & relaxing views from the Private Patio off the Living / Dining Room Combo. Open & Spacious floor plan w/Gleaming Wood Floors. There is Spacious Kitchen designed with taste & function in mind with Honey Maple Cabinetry, Ample Countertop Space, Stainless Appliances with a Gas Stove/Oven. The Master Bedroom has a Massive walk-in closet and En Suite Master Bath. A spacious queen-sized 2nd Bathroom. Laundry Room with Side by Side Washer/Dryer (In-Unit). A secure elevator building offering Heated Garage Parking. Heat, Cooking Gas, Basic Cable, Water, a Storage Locker & (1) Garage Parking Spot is included in the rent. A Lease to start immediately OR within 45 Days of an Application's Approval & a 24 Month Lease is strongly preferred ($2100/mo). 12 Month Leases = $2200/mo.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242023
Property Id 242023

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5630753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

