Des Plaines, IL
1653 Oakwood Ct
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

1653 Oakwood Ct

1653 Oakwood Ave · (312) 307-6616
Des Plaines
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Location

1653 Oakwood Ave, Des Plaines, IL 60016

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1350 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
bike storage
internet access
dogs allowed
$1350 / 2br - 1653 oakwood, heat/water and parking - Property Id: 102328

Location:1653 Oakwood, Des Plaines Rent: $1350 / Month
Beds: 2
Baths: 1
Pet: Cat Ok
Rent Includes: Heat, Hot Water, Water

Features: Balcony, Bike Storage, Cable/Internet ready, Ceiling Fan(s), Deck, Dining Room, Dishwasher, Eat-in Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Heat Included, Internet/Cable Ready,Microwave, Mini blinds, Modern Bath, Modern Kitchen, New Appliances, New/Renovated Bath, New/Renovated Kitchen, Parking Included, Separate Kitchen,Storage, Yard

This is renovated 2 bedroom apartment with a balcony and yard
The unit has brand new renovated kitchen with dishwasher and granite countertops
Bathroom is also renovated and modern

Heat, water and one parking spot is included with the rent
Laundry is in the building and there is a very large storage available for free.

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102328
Property Id 102328

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5904026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1653 Oakwood Ct have any available units?
1653 Oakwood Ct has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Des Plaines, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Plaines Rent Report.
What amenities does 1653 Oakwood Ct have?
Some of 1653 Oakwood Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1653 Oakwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1653 Oakwood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1653 Oakwood Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1653 Oakwood Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1653 Oakwood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1653 Oakwood Ct offers parking.
Does 1653 Oakwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1653 Oakwood Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1653 Oakwood Ct have a pool?
No, 1653 Oakwood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1653 Oakwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 1653 Oakwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1653 Oakwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1653 Oakwood Ct has units with dishwashers.
