1653 Oakwood Ct

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking bike storage internet access

$1350 / 2br - 1653 oakwood, heat/water and parking



Location:1653 Oakwood, Des Plaines Rent: $1350 / Month

Beds: 2

Baths: 1

Pet: Cat Ok

Rent Includes: Heat, Hot Water, Water



Features: Balcony, Bike Storage, Cable/Internet ready, Ceiling Fan(s), Deck, Dining Room, Dishwasher, Eat-in Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Heat Included, Internet/Cable Ready,Microwave, Mini blinds, Modern Bath, Modern Kitchen, New Appliances, New/Renovated Bath, New/Renovated Kitchen, Parking Included, Separate Kitchen,Storage, Yard



This is renovated 2 bedroom apartment with a balcony and yard

The unit has brand new renovated kitchen with dishwasher and granite countertops

Bathroom is also renovated and modern



Heat, water and one parking spot is included with the rent

Laundry is in the building and there is a very large storage available for free.



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,

UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING



Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)

Landstar Realty Group



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider

Property Id 102328



No Dogs Allowed



