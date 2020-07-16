1653 Oakwood Ct

Amenities
$1350 / 2br - 1653 oakwood, heat/water and parking - Property Id: 102328
Location:1653 Oakwood, Des Plaines Rent: $1350 / Month
Beds: 2
Baths: 1
Pet: Cat Ok
Rent Includes: Heat, Hot Water, Water
Features: Balcony, Bike Storage, Cable/Internet ready, Ceiling Fan(s), Deck, Dining Room, Dishwasher, Eat-in Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Heat Included, Internet/Cable Ready,Microwave, Mini blinds, Modern Bath, Modern Kitchen, New Appliances, New/Renovated Bath, New/Renovated Kitchen, Parking Included, Separate Kitchen,Storage, Yard
This is renovated 2 bedroom apartment with a balcony and yard
The unit has brand new renovated kitchen with dishwasher and granite countertops
Bathroom is also renovated and modern
Heat, water and one parking spot is included with the rent
Laundry is in the building and there is a very large storage available for free.
PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102328
Property Id 102328
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5904026)