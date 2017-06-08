All apartments in Des Plaines
Last updated June 1 2020 at 11:07 PM

1449 South Wolf Road

1449 South Wolf Road · (872) 204-4615
Location

1449 South Wolf Road, Des Plaines, IL 60018

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1269 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Looks can be deceiving for this Cute and Cozy 4bed + Den / 2 baths with partially finished basement with dry-bar and built in seating. Yard perfect for entertaining these upcoming summer days. Detached 2 car garage. Close to Schools, dining, Shopping.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our offiace. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1449 South Wolf Road have any available units?
1449 South Wolf Road has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Des Plaines, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Plaines Rent Report.
Is 1449 South Wolf Road currently offering any rent specials?
1449 South Wolf Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1449 South Wolf Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1449 South Wolf Road is pet friendly.
Does 1449 South Wolf Road offer parking?
Yes, 1449 South Wolf Road does offer parking.
Does 1449 South Wolf Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1449 South Wolf Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1449 South Wolf Road have a pool?
No, 1449 South Wolf Road does not have a pool.
Does 1449 South Wolf Road have accessible units?
No, 1449 South Wolf Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1449 South Wolf Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1449 South Wolf Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1449 South Wolf Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1449 South Wolf Road does not have units with air conditioning.
