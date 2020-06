Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Spacious penthouse unit with lots of windows and natural light. Hardwood floors, large eat in kitchen and baths. Open floor plan with huge living room and dining room. Parking included in rear of building with a rear entrance. Nice yard for grilling and entertaining. Coin laundry on site in basement. Close to Metra and shopping. Residential area and quiet neighborhood and building. This is a must see. Excellent credit required. Non smoking unit. No pets.