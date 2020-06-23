All apartments in DeKalb
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:08 PM

858 Spiros Ct

858 Spiros Court · (815) 787-2500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

858 Spiros Court, DeKalb, IL 60115

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1105 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,105

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available 08/15/20 Now Leasing for the 2020-2021 School Year! - Property Id: 241018

NOW LEASING FOR THE 2020-2021 SCHOOL YEAR!
Four bedroom two bathroom apartments located at 858 Spiros Ct. in Dekalb, IL. Bedrooms have closets and are roughly 12' X 11'. Carpeting throughout. Linoleum in kitchen and bathrooms. Apartment has central heat and air. Washer and dryer in unit. Kitchen has gas range, large microwave, dishwasher, and lots of cabinet space! Buildings have on site parking available for residents with parking pass . Off street parking is not available from 2 am to 6 am . Units come with washer and dryer. Secure doors to building and street. Security cameras in hallways and front and back doors.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/241018
Property Id 241018

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5882961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 858 Spiros Ct have any available units?
858 Spiros Ct has a unit available for $1,105 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 858 Spiros Ct have?
Some of 858 Spiros Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 858 Spiros Ct currently offering any rent specials?
858 Spiros Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 858 Spiros Ct pet-friendly?
No, 858 Spiros Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb.
Does 858 Spiros Ct offer parking?
Yes, 858 Spiros Ct offers parking.
Does 858 Spiros Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 858 Spiros Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 858 Spiros Ct have a pool?
No, 858 Spiros Ct does not have a pool.
Does 858 Spiros Ct have accessible units?
No, 858 Spiros Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 858 Spiros Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 858 Spiros Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 858 Spiros Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 858 Spiros Ct has units with air conditioning.
