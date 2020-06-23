Amenities
NOW LEASING FOR THE 2020-2021 SCHOOL YEAR!
Four bedroom two bathroom apartments located at 858 Spiros Ct. in Dekalb, IL. Bedrooms have closets and are roughly 12' X 11'. Carpeting throughout. Linoleum in kitchen and bathrooms. Apartment has central heat and air. Washer and dryer in unit. Kitchen has gas range, large microwave, dishwasher, and lots of cabinet space! Buildings have on site parking available for residents with parking pass . Off street parking is not available from 2 am to 6 am . Units come with washer and dryer. Secure doors to building and street. Security cameras in hallways and front and back doors.
No Pets Allowed
