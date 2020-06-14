All apartments in DeKalb
Find more places like 802 Edgebrook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb, IL
/
802 Edgebrook Drive
Last updated March 9 2020 at 10:30 AM

802 Edgebrook Drive

802 Edgebrook Drive · (815) 751-2546
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
DeKalb
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

802 Edgebrook Drive, DeKalb, IL 60115

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1640 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
4-5 Bedrooms, Extra Room for Office

2 Full Bathrooms

Washer & Dryer in Townhouse

3 Floors, 1640 Sq. ft. of Living Space

Central Air Conditioning

Gas-Forced Furnace

Large Kitchen

Large Kitchen Pantry

Dishwasher

Gas Stove

Frost-Free Refrigerator

Blinds Throughout Townhouse

Off Street Parking

Tenant Pays Utilities: Water/Sewer, Electric, Gas

Landlord Pays Garbage

Application Fee: $20 Per Person 18 Years and Older.

First, Last and Security Deposit are Required Before Move- in.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 Edgebrook Drive have any available units?
802 Edgebrook Drive has a unit available for $1,280 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 802 Edgebrook Drive have?
Some of 802 Edgebrook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 Edgebrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
802 Edgebrook Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 Edgebrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 802 Edgebrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb.
Does 802 Edgebrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 802 Edgebrook Drive does offer parking.
Does 802 Edgebrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 802 Edgebrook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 Edgebrook Drive have a pool?
No, 802 Edgebrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 802 Edgebrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 802 Edgebrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 802 Edgebrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 Edgebrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 802 Edgebrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 802 Edgebrook Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 802 Edgebrook Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eco Park Apartments
1300 Eco Park Dr
DeKalb, IL 60115
Lincolnshire West Apartments
1307 W Lincoln Hwy
DeKalb, IL 60115

Similar Pages

DeKalb 2 BedroomsDeKalb 3 Bedrooms
DeKalb Apartments with BalconyDeKalb Apartments with Parking
DeKalb Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Naperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILJoliet, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILSt. Charles, IL
Rockford, ILWoodridge, ILGlendale Heights, ILCarol Stream, ILRomeoville, ILLisle, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILOswego, ILAlgonquin, ILHoffman Estates, ILRolling Meadows, IL
Crystal Lake, ILPlainfield, ILHanover Park, ILNorth Aurora, ILLockport, ILRoselle, ILWest Dundee, ILSouth Elgin, ILGeneva, ILCrest Hill, ILYorkville, ILWarrenville, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Illinois UniversityAurora University
University of St FrancisWheaton College
William Rainey Harper College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity