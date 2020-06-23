2179 SYCAMORE Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym

Excellent Rental Suites, 2 bed & 2 bath With Luxury Finishes!! Large Open Living Room With Patio Sliding Doors To Private Balcony - Open Kitchen & Split Bedroom Layout! Master Has It's Own Private Bath & WIC & Second Bedroom Has Full Hallway Bath! Walk/Bike..... to Shopping, Restaurants and Nature Trail. Upgrades Include: Island With Granite Countertops, Maple Cabinets, Dark Hardwood Laminate Floors, Ceramic Tile, Fully Applianced, Full Size Washer & Dryer Laundry in Each Suite, Exercise Center in Building, Additional Storage in Building. Full Brick/Stone Exterior, water included.....SECURED BUILDING ENTRANCE FOR RESIDENTS ONLY!!