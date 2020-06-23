All apartments in DeKalb
2179 SYCAMORE Road

2179 Sycamore Road · (815) 751-4171
Location

2179 Sycamore Road, DeKalb, IL 60115
Kishwaukee Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
Excellent Rental Suites, 2 bed & 2 bath With Luxury Finishes!! Large Open Living Room With Patio Sliding Doors To Private Balcony - Open Kitchen & Split Bedroom Layout! Master Has It's Own Private Bath & WIC & Second Bedroom Has Full Hallway Bath! Walk/Bike..... to Shopping, Restaurants and Nature Trail. Upgrades Include: Island With Granite Countertops, Maple Cabinets, Dark Hardwood Laminate Floors, Ceramic Tile, Fully Applianced, Full Size Washer & Dryer Laundry in Each Suite, Exercise Center in Building, Additional Storage in Building. Full Brick/Stone Exterior, water included.....SECURED BUILDING ENTRANCE FOR RESIDENTS ONLY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2179 SYCAMORE Road have any available units?
2179 SYCAMORE Road has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2179 SYCAMORE Road have?
Some of 2179 SYCAMORE Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2179 SYCAMORE Road currently offering any rent specials?
2179 SYCAMORE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2179 SYCAMORE Road pet-friendly?
No, 2179 SYCAMORE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb.
Does 2179 SYCAMORE Road offer parking?
No, 2179 SYCAMORE Road does not offer parking.
Does 2179 SYCAMORE Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2179 SYCAMORE Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2179 SYCAMORE Road have a pool?
No, 2179 SYCAMORE Road does not have a pool.
Does 2179 SYCAMORE Road have accessible units?
No, 2179 SYCAMORE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2179 SYCAMORE Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2179 SYCAMORE Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2179 SYCAMORE Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2179 SYCAMORE Road does not have units with air conditioning.
