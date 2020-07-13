Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal granite counters oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room pool internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center car charging car wash area coffee bar courtyard dog grooming area dog park fire pit hot tub internet cafe pool table shuffle board yoga

Come home to sophistication and your private oasis at Woodview Apartments in Deerfield, and be part of a lifestyle that defines elegance and contemporary living. Relax and surround yourself with stunning upgrades such as stainless steel appliances and fixtures, quartz counter tops, tile back splashes and sleek espresso cabinets. With an amenity package that is second to none, you'll find that modern conveniences abound in this tech savvy building. We offer a WiFi lounge, gourmet kitchen, technology driven fitness center and Wellbeats studio, and a media room and lounge space. Eat and lounge in the poolside cabanas, or play a poker game in the game room. A bike lounge that leads right out to the numerous trails running through Deerfield. Woodview Apartments gives you access to the Deerfield train, the nearby Whole Foods market, Ravinia, Deerfield's social scene and major transportation avenues. Live at Woodview Apartments, Deerfield's newest apartment community, now open.