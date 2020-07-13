All apartments in Deerfield
Find more places like Woodview Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deerfield, IL
/
Woodview Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:41 PM

Woodview Apartments

15 Parkway N · (847) 260-9855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Deerfield
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

15 Parkway N, Deerfield, IL 60015

Price and availability

VERIFIED 32 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 429 · Avail. now

$1,301

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Unit 320 · Avail. Oct 14

$1,318

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Unit 209 · Avail. Oct 21

$1,398

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 153 · Avail. Jul 29

$2,407

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1218 sqft

Unit 334 · Avail. Jul 22

$2,417

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1315 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodview Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
internet access
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
car charging
car wash area
coffee bar
courtyard
dog grooming area
dog park
fire pit
hot tub
internet cafe
pool table
shuffle board
yoga
Come home to sophistication and your private oasis at Woodview Apartments in Deerfield, and be part of a lifestyle that defines elegance and contemporary living. Relax and surround yourself with stunning upgrades such as stainless steel appliances and fixtures, quartz counter tops, tile back splashes and sleek espresso cabinets. With an amenity package that is second to none, you'll find that modern conveniences abound in this tech savvy building. We offer a WiFi lounge, gourmet kitchen, technology driven fitness center and Wellbeats studio, and a media room and lounge space. Eat and lounge in the poolside cabanas, or play a poker game in the game room. A bike lounge that leads right out to the numerous trails running through Deerfield. Woodview Apartments gives you access to the Deerfield train, the nearby Whole Foods market, Ravinia, Deerfield's social scene and major transportation avenues. Live at Woodview Apartments, Deerfield's newest apartment community, now open.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-18 months per availability
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: There is a weight limit of 75 pounds per pet, and breed restrictions apply. Please contact leasing office for complete pet policy details.
Dogs
fee: 1 Dog: $500; 2 Dogs: $250
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $125/month. Garage parking is available for rent. Assigned spot = $125 per month, unassigned spot = $75 per month. Please contact leasing office for complete details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodview Apartments have any available units?
Woodview Apartments has 9 units available starting at $1,301 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Woodview Apartments have?
Some of Woodview Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodview Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Woodview Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodview Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodview Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Woodview Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Woodview Apartments offers parking.
Does Woodview Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woodview Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodview Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Woodview Apartments has a pool.
Does Woodview Apartments have accessible units?
No, Woodview Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Woodview Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodview Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Woodview Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Woodview Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Woodview Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AMLI Deerfield
1525 Lake Cook Rd
Deerfield, IL 60015

Similar Pages

Deerfield 1 BedroomsDeerfield 2 Bedrooms
Deerfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDeerfield Cheap Places
Deerfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILGlendale Heights, ILWilmette, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILPleasant Prairie, WILake Forest, ILBensenville, IL
La Grange, ILBurr Ridge, ILItasca, ILHarwood Heights, ILWillowbrook, ILBroadview, ILLakemoor, ILLake Bluff, ILHighwood, ILOakbrook Terrace, ILDeer Park, ILCarpentersville, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity