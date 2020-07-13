Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly cable included walk in closets pool dog park

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets furnished cable included extra storage Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge dog park on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed

Located on the beautiful Lake Decatur next to Scovill Zoo, Timber Cove Apartments is the premiere apartment community in Decatur. Community features include a Junior Olympic sized pool, an over-sized playground, peaceful walking grounds with 14 acres of landscaped grounds, views of Lake Decatur and security controlled entries to every building. Our spacious studio, 1, and 2 bedroom unit floor plans feature the largest unit sizes in Decatur. When you compare Timber Cover to other apartment communities, you will see it makes sense to choose Timber Cove; you get more! More amenities, larger living space and greater value for your hard earned money. Feel free to call us and schedule a deluxe private tour. We would love to show you around the neighborhood!