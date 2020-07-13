All apartments in Decatur
Timber Cove
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Timber Cove

1707 S Country Club Rd · (217) 288-4364
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Spring into Timber Cove Apartments Sign a lease to move in by 4/30/2020 and receive $200 of first months rent!

Location

1707 S Country Club Rd, Decatur, IL 62521
Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
cable included
walk in closets
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
furnished
cable included
extra storage
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
Located on the beautiful Lake Decatur next to Scovill Zoo, Timber Cove Apartments is the premiere apartment community in Decatur. Community features include a Junior Olympic sized pool, an over-sized playground, peaceful walking grounds with 14 acres of landscaped grounds, views of Lake Decatur and security controlled entries to every building. Our spacious studio, 1, and 2 bedroom unit floor plans feature the largest unit sizes in Decatur. When you compare Timber Cover to other apartment communities, you will see it makes sense to choose Timber Cove; you get more! More amenities, larger living space and greater value for your hard earned money. Feel free to call us and schedule a deluxe private tour. We would love to show you around the neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250 (non-refundable)
limit: 2 max allowed
rent: $15
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Timber Cove have any available units?
Timber Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, IL.
What amenities does Timber Cove have?
Some of Timber Cove's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Timber Cove currently offering any rent specials?
Timber Cove is offering the following rent specials: Spring into Timber Cove Apartments Sign a lease to move in by 4/30/2020 and receive $200 of first months rent!
Is Timber Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, Timber Cove is pet friendly.
Does Timber Cove offer parking?
No, Timber Cove does not offer parking.
Does Timber Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, Timber Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Timber Cove have a pool?
Yes, Timber Cove has a pool.
Does Timber Cove have accessible units?
No, Timber Cove does not have accessible units.
Does Timber Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, Timber Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Timber Cove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Timber Cove has units with air conditioning.
