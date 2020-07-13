Amenities
Located on the beautiful Lake Decatur next to Scovill Zoo, Timber Cove Apartments is the premiere apartment community in Decatur. Community features include a Junior Olympic sized pool, an over-sized playground, peaceful walking grounds with 14 acres of landscaped grounds, views of Lake Decatur and security controlled entries to every building. Our spacious studio, 1, and 2 bedroom unit floor plans feature the largest unit sizes in Decatur. When you compare Timber Cover to other apartment communities, you will see it makes sense to choose Timber Cove; you get more! More amenities, larger living space and greater value for your hard earned money. Feel free to call us and schedule a deluxe private tour. We would love to show you around the neighborhood!