1413 E Walnut

Amenities
Single-family home, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, dining room, kitchen, full unfinished basement, open front porch, close to school, restaurants, and transportation. Freshly painted and ready to move in. Owner pays garbage. Tenant pays water, gas, and electric. Pet friendly.
