All apartments in Decatur
Find more places like 1413 E Walnut.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Decatur, IL
/
1413 E Walnut
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1413 E Walnut

1413 East Walnut Street · (217) 429-8832
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1413 East Walnut Street, Decatur, IL 62526
Fans Field

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Single-family home, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, dining room, kitchen, full unfinished basement, open front porch, close to school, restaurants, and transportation. Freshly painted and ready to move in. Owner pays garbage. Tenant pays water, gas, and electric. Pet friendly.
Single-family home, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, dining room, kitchen, full unfinished basement, open front porch, close to school, restaurants, and transportation. Freshly painted and ready to move in. Owner pays garbage. Tenant pays water, gas, and electric. Pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 E Walnut have any available units?
1413 E Walnut doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, IL.
What amenities does 1413 E Walnut have?
Some of 1413 E Walnut's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1413 E Walnut currently offering any rent specials?
1413 E Walnut isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 E Walnut pet-friendly?
Yes, 1413 E Walnut is pet friendly.
Does 1413 E Walnut offer parking?
No, 1413 E Walnut does not offer parking.
Does 1413 E Walnut have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 E Walnut does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 E Walnut have a pool?
No, 1413 E Walnut does not have a pool.
Does 1413 E Walnut have accessible units?
No, 1413 E Walnut does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 E Walnut have units with dishwashers?
No, 1413 E Walnut does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1413 E Walnut have units with air conditioning?
No, 1413 E Walnut does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1413 E Walnut?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Moundford Terrace
3750 N Woodford St
Decatur, IL 62526

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Champaign, ILSpringfield, ILBloomington, ILNormal, IL
Urbana, ILRantoul, ILSullivan, IL
Savoy, ILCharleston, ILChatham, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Illinois at Urbana-ChampaignIllinois Wesleyan University
Illinois State UniversityParkland College
University of Illinois at Springfield
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity