Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

9 Ridgeview Located in Danville's north metro area. This fantastic building has undergone significant updates. In this 14 unit complex we are offering a 2 bedroom 2 bath executive apartments. This unit has an open floor plan, large deck, updated kitchen appliances, granite countertops, laundry hook ups in each unit. One of the few buildings in Danville that has bedrooms large enough for king size beds.

14 unit multi-family building