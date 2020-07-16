2200 N Vermilion St - Unit 206

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Features include updated elevations in process sporting new entrances making ground floor units more accessible, updated common area hallways with new secure entrance doors, new stairs and railings, tiled floors, new windows, and many new sets of laundry equipment. Additionally, Comcast has rewired entire complex to allow our clients to access any of Comcasts expanding products.



Level 1 Finish updates include new windows, blinds, and many new sliding doors, kitchen updates new flooring, stainless steel sinks and faucets, lighting. Bathroom updates including flooring, vanities, faucets, toilets. Overall unit updates include new flooring, 6 panel doors, ceiling fans in upstairs units, fresh paint through out, and new lighting and electrical devices.



Check out our new units and be prepared to be impressed!

Quiet and charming apartment community on the shores of Lake Vermilion. Convenient location on North Vermilion, all within a short distance to many retailers and restaurants. A great scenic place that you can call home.



