All apartments in Danville
Find more places like 2200 N Vermilion St - Unit 104.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Danville, IL
/
2200 N Vermilion St - Unit 104
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:12 AM

2200 N Vermilion St - Unit 104

2200 North Vermilion Street · (217) 442-1211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2200 North Vermilion Street, Danville, IL 61832

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$625

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Features include updated elevations in process sporting new entrances making ground floor units more accessible, updated common area hallways with new secure entrance doors, new stairs and railings, tiled floors, new windows, and many new sets of laundry equipment. Additionally, Comcast has rewired entire complex to allow our clients to access any of Comcasts expanding products.

Level 1 Finish updates include new windows, blinds, and many new sliding doors, Kitchen updates new flooring, stainless steel sinks and faucets, lighting. Bathroom updates including flooring, vanities, faucets, toilets. Overall unit updates include new flooring, 6 panel doors, ceiling fans in upstairs units, fresh paint through out, and new lighting and electrical devices.

Check out our new units and be prepared to be impressed!
Quiet and charming apartment community on the shores of Lake Vermilion. Convenient location on North Vermilion, all within a short distance to many retailers and restaurants. A great scenic place that you can call home.

Features include updated elevations sporting new entrances making ground floor units more accessible, updated common area hallways with new secure entrance doors, new stairs and railings, tiled floors, new windows, and many new sets of laundry equipment. Additionally, Comcast has rewired entire complex to allow our clients to access any of Comcast expanding products.

Check out our new units and be prepared to be impressed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 N Vermilion St - Unit 104 have any available units?
2200 N Vermilion St - Unit 104 has a unit available for $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2200 N Vermilion St - Unit 104 have?
Some of 2200 N Vermilion St - Unit 104's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 N Vermilion St - Unit 104 currently offering any rent specials?
2200 N Vermilion St - Unit 104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 N Vermilion St - Unit 104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2200 N Vermilion St - Unit 104 is pet friendly.
Does 2200 N Vermilion St - Unit 104 offer parking?
Yes, 2200 N Vermilion St - Unit 104 does offer parking.
Does 2200 N Vermilion St - Unit 104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 N Vermilion St - Unit 104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 N Vermilion St - Unit 104 have a pool?
No, 2200 N Vermilion St - Unit 104 does not have a pool.
Does 2200 N Vermilion St - Unit 104 have accessible units?
No, 2200 N Vermilion St - Unit 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 N Vermilion St - Unit 104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2200 N Vermilion St - Unit 104 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2200 N Vermilion St - Unit 104 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2200 N Vermilion St - Unit 104 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2200 N Vermilion St - Unit 104?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Champaign, ILLafayette, INTerre Haute, IN
West Lafayette, INUrbana, IL
Rantoul, ILSavoy, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Illinois at Urbana-ChampaignParkland College
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity