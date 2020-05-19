Spacious contemporary apartments in Germantown area, featuring an updated 1 bedroom apartment with a/c, ceiling fans, coin operated laundry, new appliances, off street parking. 8 unit multi-family home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1012 Pries - Unit 3 have any available units?
1012 Pries - Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Danville, IL.
What amenities does 1012 Pries - Unit 3 have?
Some of 1012 Pries - Unit 3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 Pries - Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Pries - Unit 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.