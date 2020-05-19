All apartments in Danville
1012 Pries - Unit 3
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:25 PM

1012 Pries - Unit 3

1012 Pries Street · (217) 442-3266
Location

1012 Pries Street, Danville, IL 61832

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious contemporary apartments in Germantown area, featuring an updated 1 bedroom apartment with a/c, ceiling fans, coin operated laundry, new appliances, off street parking.
8 unit multi-family home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 Pries - Unit 3 have any available units?
1012 Pries - Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Danville, IL.
What amenities does 1012 Pries - Unit 3 have?
Some of 1012 Pries - Unit 3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 Pries - Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Pries - Unit 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Pries - Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1012 Pries - Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Danville.
Does 1012 Pries - Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1012 Pries - Unit 3 does offer parking.
Does 1012 Pries - Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 Pries - Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Pries - Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 1012 Pries - Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1012 Pries - Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 1012 Pries - Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Pries - Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1012 Pries - Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1012 Pries - Unit 3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1012 Pries - Unit 3 has units with air conditioning.
