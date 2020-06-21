All apartments in Crystal Lake
1661 Carlemont Drive.
Last updated June 21 2020 at 8:08 AM

1661 Carlemont Drive

1661 Carlemont Drive · (847) 495-5000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1661 Carlemont Drive, Crystal Lake, IL 60014
Randall Hill at The Villages

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit C · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1661 Carlemont Drive have any available units?
1661 Carlemont Drive has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1661 Carlemont Drive have?
Some of 1661 Carlemont Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1661 Carlemont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1661 Carlemont Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1661 Carlemont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1661 Carlemont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crystal Lake.
Does 1661 Carlemont Drive offer parking?
No, 1661 Carlemont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1661 Carlemont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1661 Carlemont Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1661 Carlemont Drive have a pool?
No, 1661 Carlemont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1661 Carlemont Drive have accessible units?
No, 1661 Carlemont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1661 Carlemont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1661 Carlemont Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1661 Carlemont Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1661 Carlemont Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

