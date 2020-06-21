Sign Up
Last updated June 21 2020 at 8:08 AM
1661 Carlemont Drive
1661 Carlemont Drive
·
(847) 495-5000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
1661 Carlemont Drive, Crystal Lake, IL 60014
Randall Hill at The Villages
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit C · Avail. now
$1,195
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1661 Carlemont Drive have any available units?
1661 Carlemont Drive has a unit available for $1,195 per month.
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1661 Carlemont Drive have?
Some of 1661 Carlemont Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 1661 Carlemont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1661 Carlemont Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1661 Carlemont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1661 Carlemont Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Crystal Lake
.
Does 1661 Carlemont Drive offer parking?
No, 1661 Carlemont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1661 Carlemont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1661 Carlemont Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1661 Carlemont Drive have a pool?
No, 1661 Carlemont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1661 Carlemont Drive have accessible units?
No, 1661 Carlemont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1661 Carlemont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1661 Carlemont Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1661 Carlemont Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1661 Carlemont Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
