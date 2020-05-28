All apartments in Country Club Hills
Last updated May 28 2020 at 7:05 AM

17985 Huntleigh Ct

17985 Huntleigh Court · (708) 906-9248
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17985 Huntleigh Court, Country Club Hills, IL 60478
Country Club Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
***Serious applicants only - Must complete pre-screening. If you can't respond to the pre-screening questions, please don't inquire about this condo. It is the only way to view the condo. Available NOW***

-Large master bedroom suite, .5 bathroom in master bdrm, Walk-in closet, Updated kitchen and bathrooms, Balcony with Lakeview, Stainless steel appliances, Dishwasher, Updated light fixtures and door knobs, Secured and quiet building, laundry onsite, assigned parking, top floor.

This condo is a beauty!

Must meet credit qualifications to lease unit. No evictions or judgments. We don't accept Section 8 vouchers. Emails only - NO phone calls please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17985 Huntleigh Ct have any available units?
17985 Huntleigh Ct has a unit available for $1,280 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17985 Huntleigh Ct have?
Some of 17985 Huntleigh Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17985 Huntleigh Ct currently offering any rent specials?
17985 Huntleigh Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17985 Huntleigh Ct pet-friendly?
No, 17985 Huntleigh Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Country Club Hills.
Does 17985 Huntleigh Ct offer parking?
Yes, 17985 Huntleigh Ct does offer parking.
Does 17985 Huntleigh Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17985 Huntleigh Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17985 Huntleigh Ct have a pool?
No, 17985 Huntleigh Ct does not have a pool.
Does 17985 Huntleigh Ct have accessible units?
No, 17985 Huntleigh Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 17985 Huntleigh Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17985 Huntleigh Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 17985 Huntleigh Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 17985 Huntleigh Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
