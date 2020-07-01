10 Apartments for rent in Cortland, IL with garage

Apartment List
Cortland apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
$
8 Units Available
Eco Park Apartments
1300 Eco Park Dr, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$940
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
975 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,330
1100 sqft
Situated on Eco Park Drive, this complex offers a variety of amenities, including central air conditioning, garbage disposals, large closets, spacious kitchens, and window coverings.

1 Unit Available
316 Barberry Ct
316 Barberry Court, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
Barberry Court Available 6/1/20, 7/1/20 & 8/1/20 2Bed/1 Bath/1 Car Garage Rent $795 Garden Level Rent $825 Upper Level with Balcony Features: Spacious Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Apartment Located in a Quiet Residential Area Top Level

1 Unit Available
318 Barberry Ct
318 Barberry Ct, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
Rent $795 Garden Level Rent $825 Upper Level with Balcony Features: Located in a Quiet Residential Area Top Level Apartment: Personal Balcony Close to Shopping and Dining Opportunities, Next to Bicycle Path Open Floor Plan Washer and Dryer in

1 Unit Available
1920 N 1st St
1920 North 1st Street, DeKalb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,760
2490 sqft
Dekalb excellent location Most desired by NIU students and employers. Beautiful extra large 4 BDR House 1 mile to NIU on North First St. Across the church and the dog park is one minute walk.

1 Unit Available
Heron Creek
430 Viking Drive
430 Viking Drive, Sycamore, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
4112 sqft
Luxury Estate in Heron Creek Country Estates of Sycamore! Exquisite 4100 sqft home with beautiful private views! Located 65 miles West of Chicago in the charming town of Sycamore.

1 Unit Available
506 East Sycamore Street
506 East Sycamore Street, Sycamore, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
902 sqft
Welcome to this Darling 2 Bedroom Sycamore Ranch with Partially Finished Basement and Huge Fenced Backyard! Tile Entry, Updated Eat-In Kitchen with Oak Cabinets with Crown Molding, Plenty of Cabinets and Counterspace, Tile Floor, Pantry, and

1 Unit Available
220 AUGUSTA Avenue
220 Augusta Avenue, DeKalb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2450 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
RENTAL HOME : close to NIU campus. Spacious living room with fireplace and custom built-in's with pocket door access to the dining room, custom built-in's and mill work. Flexible floor plan with 3 bedrooms plus den. Updated bathroom and kitchen.

1 Unit Available
Kishwaukee Park
319 Greenwood Acres Drive
319 Greenwood Acres Drive, DeKalb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
4222 sqft
Stunning contemporary home located on beautiful hole #15 of private Country Club. Raised Ranch with full walk-out basement and golf cart garage. Breathtaking views of the Kishwaukee river and golf course.

1 Unit Available
339 East Becker Place
339 Becker Place, Sycamore, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2246 sqft
Rent a new build and popular Augusta floorplan and back up to a pond. 2246 sq. ft. with 4 bed/2.5 bath and 2.5 car garage.

1 Unit Available
1496 Legacy Drive
1496 Legacy Drive, DeKalb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
Spacious 3BR, 2.5BA townhome for rent in Enclave subdivision in DeKalb. 2 car attached garage; 2 story foyer; painted w/ neutral colors throughout. Newer carpeting and appliances. Great condition! Rent + utilities. No smoking.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Cortland, IL

Cortland apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

