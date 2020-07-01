/
3 bedroom apartments
14 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cortland, IL
8 Units Available
Eco Park Apartments
1300 Eco Park Dr, DeKalb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
975 sqft
Situated on Eco Park Drive, this complex offers a variety of amenities, including central air conditioning, garbage disposals, large closets, spacious kitchens, and window coverings.
9 Units Available
Lincolnshire West Apartments
1307 W Lincoln Hwy, DeKalb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
850 sqft
Offering one- to three-bedroom floor plans, this complex offers spacious layouts and proximity to the Huskie Bus line and the entrance to Lincolnshire West. Units include garbage disposals, large closets, eat-in kitchens, and window coverings.
1 Unit Available
915 Spiros Ct
915 Spiros Court, DeKalb, IL
Available 08/15/20 Now leasing for the 2020-2021 School year! - Property Id: 242644 NOW LEASING FOR THE 2020-2021 SCHOOL YEAR! Four bedroom two bathroom apartments located at 915 Spiros Ct. in Dekalb, IL.
1 Unit Available
885 Regent Dr
885 Regent Drive, DeKalb, IL
Available 08/15/20 Now Leasing - Property Id: 238193 NOW LEASING For The 2020-2021 SCHOOL YEAR! Four bedroom two bathroom apartments located at 901 Regent Dr. in Dekalb, IL. Bedrooms have closets and are roughly 12' X 11'. Carpeting throughout.
1 Unit Available
858 Spiros Ct
858 Spiros Court, DeKalb, IL
Available 08/15/20 Now Leasing for the 2020-2021 School Year! - Property Id: 241018 NOW LEASING FOR THE 2020-2021 SCHOOL YEAR! Four bedroom two bathroom apartments located at 858 Spiros Ct. in Dekalb, IL.
1 Unit Available
901 Regent Dr
901 Regent Drive, DeKalb, IL
Available 08/17/20 Now Leasing - Property Id: 238166 NOW LEASING For The 2020-2021 SCHOOL YEAR! Four bedroom two bathroom apartments located at 901 Regent Dr. in Dekalb, IL. Bedrooms have closets and are roughly 12' X 11'. Carpeting throughout.
1 Unit Available
802 Edgebrook Drive
802 Edgebrook Drive, DeKalb, IL
4-5 Bedrooms, Extra Room for Office 2 Full Bathrooms Washer & Dryer in Townhouse 3 Floors, 1640 Sq. ft.
1 Unit Available
1920 N 1st St
1920 North 1st Street, DeKalb, IL
Dekalb excellent location Most desired by NIU students and employers. Beautiful extra large 4 BDR House 1 mile to NIU on North First St. Across the church and the dog park is one minute walk.
1 Unit Available
Heron Creek
430 Viking Drive
430 Viking Drive, Sycamore, IL
Luxury Estate in Heron Creek Country Estates of Sycamore! Exquisite 4100 sqft home with beautiful private views! Located 65 miles West of Chicago in the charming town of Sycamore.
1 Unit Available
220 AUGUSTA Avenue
220 Augusta Avenue, DeKalb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2450 sqft
RENTAL HOME : close to NIU campus. Spacious living room with fireplace and custom built-in's with pocket door access to the dining room, custom built-in's and mill work. Flexible floor plan with 3 bedrooms plus den. Updated bathroom and kitchen.
1 Unit Available
Kishwaukee Park
319 Greenwood Acres Drive
319 Greenwood Acres Drive, DeKalb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
4222 sqft
Stunning contemporary home located on beautiful hole #15 of private Country Club. Raised Ranch with full walk-out basement and golf cart garage. Breathtaking views of the Kishwaukee river and golf course.
1 Unit Available
339 East Becker Place
339 Becker Place, Sycamore, IL
Rent a new build and popular Augusta floorplan and back up to a pond. 2246 sq. ft. with 4 bed/2.5 bath and 2.5 car garage.
1 Unit Available
1496 Legacy Drive
1496 Legacy Drive, DeKalb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
Spacious 3BR, 2.5BA townhome for rent in Enclave subdivision in DeKalb. 2 car attached garage; 2 story foyer; painted w/ neutral colors throughout. Newer carpeting and appliances. Great condition! Rent + utilities. No smoking.
1 Unit Available
635 Charter St
635 Charter Street, DeKalb, IL
4 bedroom 2 bath in Dekalb - Updated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with fresh paint, new deck and paver walk, stainless steel appliances, and ensuite master bathroom. Make an appointment to view today by calling 773-561-0062 (RLNE5831395)
