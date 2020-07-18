All apartments in Cook County
Find more places like 9622 Bianco Terrace E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cook County, IL
/
9622 Bianco Terrace E
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

9622 Bianco Terrace E

9622 Bianco Terrace · (847) 722-5339
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9622 Bianco Terrace, Cook County, IL 60016

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit E · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Best Condo in Desplaines - Property Id: 311019

Best Condo in Desplaines
9622 Bianco Terrace, Desplaines, IL 60016
Great 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath 3rd Floor Sunny and spacious unit overlooking the courtyard in the La Casa Bianco subdivision. Large Living room with sliding glass door leads to beautiful view of landscaped courtyard. Two good sized bedrooms with spacious closets, eat in kitchen, large balcony facing the courtyard. Beautiful courtyard, pool, one assigned parking for owner as well as plenty of guest parking. Laundry on site, large floor to ceiling storage locker. Convenient location with shopping mall, Highway 294 and transportation
Rent Includes: One dedicated Parking, Plenty of Visitors parking, Common Insurance, Pool, Exterior Maintenance including Lawn Care, Scavenger and Snow Removal
Tenant pays water and electric. Heat and Central air is Electric
Pet Limitation: Only 1 Pet and cannot exceed 10 Lbs
Rent $1,300
Deposit $1,300
Available: Jul 1st 2020
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/9622-bianco-terrace-desplaines-il-unit-e/311019
Property Id 311019

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5947175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9622 Bianco Terrace E have any available units?
9622 Bianco Terrace E has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9622 Bianco Terrace E have?
Some of 9622 Bianco Terrace E's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9622 Bianco Terrace E currently offering any rent specials?
9622 Bianco Terrace E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9622 Bianco Terrace E pet-friendly?
Yes, 9622 Bianco Terrace E is pet friendly.
Does 9622 Bianco Terrace E offer parking?
Yes, 9622 Bianco Terrace E offers parking.
Does 9622 Bianco Terrace E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9622 Bianco Terrace E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9622 Bianco Terrace E have a pool?
Yes, 9622 Bianco Terrace E has a pool.
Does 9622 Bianco Terrace E have accessible units?
No, 9622 Bianco Terrace E does not have accessible units.
Does 9622 Bianco Terrace E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9622 Bianco Terrace E has units with dishwashers.
Does 9622 Bianco Terrace E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9622 Bianco Terrace E has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 9622 Bianco Terrace E?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mont Clare
7171 W Gunnison St
Harwood Heights, IL 60706
North Water
340 E North Water St
Chicago, IL 60611
Everett Apartments
5465 South Everett Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
3521 N Wilton
3521 North Wilton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Wave Lakeview
420 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
The Parker Fulton Market
730 W Couch Pl
Chicago, IL 60661
517 W Oakdale Ave
517 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
1501 E 68th
1501 E 68th St
Chicago, IL 60637

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILJoliet, ILWoodridge, ILGlendale Heights, ILHammond, INIngalls Park, ILGlenwood, ILCountry Club Hills, ILSauk Village, ILMatteson, IL
Chicago Heights, ILHazel Crest, ILPark Forest, ILTinley Park, ILAlsip, ILLemont, ILHomewood, ILBlue Island, ILWheeling, ILBuffalo Grove, ILBarrington, ILRolling Meadows, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity