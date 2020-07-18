9622 Bianco Terrace E

Amenities
Best Condo in Desplaines
9622 Bianco Terrace, Desplaines, IL 60016
Great 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath 3rd Floor Sunny and spacious unit overlooking the courtyard in the La Casa Bianco subdivision. Large Living room with sliding glass door leads to beautiful view of landscaped courtyard. Two good sized bedrooms with spacious closets, eat in kitchen, large balcony facing the courtyard. Beautiful courtyard, pool, one assigned parking for owner as well as plenty of guest parking. Laundry on site, large floor to ceiling storage locker. Convenient location with shopping mall, Highway 294 and transportation
Rent Includes: One dedicated Parking, Plenty of Visitors parking, Common Insurance, Pool, Exterior Maintenance including Lawn Care, Scavenger and Snow Removal
Tenant pays water and electric. Heat and Central air is Electric
Pet Limitation: Only 1 Pet and cannot exceed 10 Lbs
Rent $1,300
Deposit $1,300
Available: Jul 1st 2020
No Dogs Allowed
