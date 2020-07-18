9622 Bianco Terrace E

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool guest parking cats allowed dogs allowed

Best Condo in Desplaines - Property Id: 311019



Best Condo in Desplaines

9622 Bianco Terrace, Desplaines, IL 60016

Great 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath 3rd Floor Sunny and spacious unit overlooking the courtyard in the La Casa Bianco subdivision. Large Living room with sliding glass door leads to beautiful view of landscaped courtyard. Two good sized bedrooms with spacious closets, eat in kitchen, large balcony facing the courtyard. Beautiful courtyard, pool, one assigned parking for owner as well as plenty of guest parking. Laundry on site, large floor to ceiling storage locker. Convenient location with shopping mall, Highway 294 and transportation

Rent Includes: One dedicated Parking, Plenty of Visitors parking, Common Insurance, Pool, Exterior Maintenance including Lawn Care, Scavenger and Snow Removal

Tenant pays water and electric. Heat and Central air is Electric

Pet Limitation: Only 1 Pet and cannot exceed 10 Lbs

Rent $1,300

Deposit $1,300

Available: Jul 1st 2020

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/9622-bianco-terrace-desplaines-il-unit-e/311019

