3854 S Parkway Dr 1A

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool bike storage sauna

Walk to All State Insurance!!! Glenview Schools



3854 S. Parkway Dr, Unit 1A, Northbrook, IL 60062

Walk to All State Insurance!!! Glenview Schools

Glenview Schools!!! 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath Unit

NEW RECENTLY PAINTED Beautiful MOVE-in ready! Fantastic 1st-floor 2-bedroom condo in the 12 Oaks Subdivision. Brand new wood laminate flooring in the living room and kitchen. Spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter top space. Pool and clubhouse access. Pet friendly. Coin laundry and storage locker. Close to highways, restaurants, stores, etc.

Rent includes Water, Parking, Common Insurance, Security, Security System, Pool, Exterior Maintenance, Lawn care, Scavenger, Snow Removal

Amenities: Bike Room/ Bike Trails, Coin Laundry, Storage, On Site Manager/Engineer, Park/Playground, Pool-Outdoors, Steam Room, Curbs/Gutters, Sidewalks, Street Lights

Available Sep 1, 2020

Deposit $1,400 and Rent $1,400



1 pet less than 35 Lbs allowed subject to association rules and regulations

