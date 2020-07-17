All apartments in Cook County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3854 S Parkway Dr 1A

3854 South Parkway Drive · (847) 722-5339
Location

3854 South Parkway Drive, Cook County, IL 60062

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1A · Avail. Sep 1

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bike storage
sauna
Unit 1A Available 09/01/20 Walk to All State Insurance!!! Glenview Schools - Property Id: 311031

3854 S. Parkway Dr, Unit 1A, Northbrook, IL 60062
Walk to All State Insurance!!! Glenview Schools
Glenview Schools!!! 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath Unit
NEW RECENTLY PAINTED Beautiful MOVE-in ready! Fantastic 1st-floor 2-bedroom condo in the 12 Oaks Subdivision. Brand new wood laminate flooring in the living room and kitchen. Spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter top space. Pool and clubhouse access. Pet friendly. Coin laundry and storage locker. Close to highways, restaurants, stores, etc.
Rent includes Water, Parking, Common Insurance, Security, Security System, Pool, Exterior Maintenance, Lawn care, Scavenger, Snow Removal
Amenities: Bike Room/ Bike Trails, Coin Laundry, Storage, On Site Manager/Engineer, Park/Playground, Pool-Outdoors, Steam Room, Curbs/Gutters, Sidewalks, Street Lights
Available Sep 1, 2020
Deposit $1,400 and Rent $1,400

1 pet less than 35 Lbs allowed subject to association rules and regulations
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3854-s-parkway-dr-northbrook-il-unit-1a/311031
Property Id 311031

(RLNE5947237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3854 S Parkway Dr 1A have any available units?
3854 S Parkway Dr 1A has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3854 S Parkway Dr 1A have?
Some of 3854 S Parkway Dr 1A's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3854 S Parkway Dr 1A currently offering any rent specials?
3854 S Parkway Dr 1A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3854 S Parkway Dr 1A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3854 S Parkway Dr 1A is pet friendly.
Does 3854 S Parkway Dr 1A offer parking?
Yes, 3854 S Parkway Dr 1A offers parking.
Does 3854 S Parkway Dr 1A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3854 S Parkway Dr 1A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3854 S Parkway Dr 1A have a pool?
Yes, 3854 S Parkway Dr 1A has a pool.
Does 3854 S Parkway Dr 1A have accessible units?
No, 3854 S Parkway Dr 1A does not have accessible units.
Does 3854 S Parkway Dr 1A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3854 S Parkway Dr 1A has units with dishwashers.
Does 3854 S Parkway Dr 1A have units with air conditioning?
No, 3854 S Parkway Dr 1A does not have units with air conditioning.
