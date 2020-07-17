3854 S Parkway Dr 1A

Amenities
Unit 1A Available 09/01/20 Walk to All State Insurance!!! Glenview Schools - Property Id: 311031
3854 S. Parkway Dr, Unit 1A, Northbrook, IL 60062
Walk to All State Insurance!!! Glenview Schools
Glenview Schools!!! 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath Unit
NEW RECENTLY PAINTED Beautiful MOVE-in ready! Fantastic 1st-floor 2-bedroom condo in the 12 Oaks Subdivision. Brand new wood laminate flooring in the living room and kitchen. Spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter top space. Pool and clubhouse access. Pet friendly. Coin laundry and storage locker. Close to highways, restaurants, stores, etc.
Rent includes Water, Parking, Common Insurance, Security, Security System, Pool, Exterior Maintenance, Lawn care, Scavenger, Snow Removal
Amenities: Bike Room/ Bike Trails, Coin Laundry, Storage, On Site Manager/Engineer, Park/Playground, Pool-Outdoors, Steam Room, Curbs/Gutters, Sidewalks, Street Lights
Available Sep 1, 2020
Deposit $1,400 and Rent $1,400
1 pet less than 35 Lbs allowed subject to association rules and regulations
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3854-s-parkway-dr-northbrook-il-unit-1a/311031
Property Id 311031
