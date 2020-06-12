/
3 bedroom apartments
97 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Clarendon Hills, IL
235 MIDDAUGH Road
235 Middaugh Road, Clarendon Hills, IL
Spacious and bright brick/stone house, 5BR, 6.1 Bth & 3 Car-Garage . Gourmet kitchen with cherry cabinets and granite counter. Patterned HWD FLR. 1st FLR MB STE boasts high ceiling, regal FPL and He & She walk-in closet. 2-story ceiling in FR.
25 Oxford Avenue
25 Oxford Avenue, Clarendon Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1778 sqft
WALKING DISTANCE TO EVERYTHING! THIS SPACIOUS 3 BED 3 BATH RANCH WILL SURPRISE YOU AROUND EVERY CORNER. LARGE SUN FILLED MASTER SUITE WITH DOUBLE MARBLE SINKS AND WALK IN SHOWER. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU OUT. LARGE BEDROOMS AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN.
111 Byrd Court
111 Byrd Court, Clarendon Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1575 sqft
This home will be available on June 1st. Currently tenant-occupied. Tastefully remodeled rental home on a quiet street close to town.
Results within 1 mile of Clarendon Hills
430 S Linden Ave
430 South Linden Avenue, Westmont, IL
This magnificent single family house is located in the best Hinsdale Central high school district. Upstairs master bed room is hugh. 2 big walk in closet. Bed room has carpet, fan and recess lights.
Ashford of Westmont
1116 Ashford Ln
1116 Ashford Lane, Westmont, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful and completely upgraded single family house is located Ashford community in the best Hinsdale Central Hugh school district. 2 car attached garage. First floor has hardwood throughout.
Highview Estates
1215 CHARLESTON Court
1215 Charleston Ct, Westmont, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2339 sqft
NEWER SUBDIVISION "CHARLESTON COURT" WELL BUILT, BRICK OVER CEMENT BLOCK CONSTRUCTION.
Ashford of Westmont
224 Heath Place
224 Heath Place, Westmont, IL
Great location! Hinsdale Central High School! Specious and bright 4 bedrooms, 2.1 baths! Stainless steel appliances. Hardwood flooring thru out first floor and newer carpeting in second floor! new updated Kitchen and bathrooms.
5524 South Quincy Street
5524 South Quincy Street, DuPage County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1805 sqft
Move in ready Ranch style home for Rent. JUNE IS FREE! Located in Hinsdale Central HS Dist; Features 3 Bed/2 Baths; Large Open floor plan with updated kitchen and eating area; SS Appliances; Large FR with wood burning Fireplc; Large LR.
5520 Tennessee Avenue
5520 Tennessee Avenue, DuPage County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1500 sqft
Pristine rental! Completely rehabbed from top to bottom. Brand new kitchen, three niced sized bedroom with new carpeting, finished lower level with laundry and storage. Owner will provide a new washer and dryer. Beautiful fenced in yard.
Highview Estates
521 64th Street
521 64th Street, Westmont, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 521 64th Street in Westmont. View photos, descriptions and more!
110 Hidden View Drive
110 Hidden View Drive, Westmont, IL
Enjoy this well maintained, 4800 sqft brick and stone and cedar home in Hinsdale Central HS. Rental for $4200/month.
418 South Madison Street
418 South Madison Street, Hinsdale, IL
In-town location. Easy to walk to everything, minutes to Madison School, town, train station . Terrific home! Built with a penchant for excellence in finishes & design, 75 foot wide lot. Gourmet Kitchen with butler room.
5804 South BODIN Street
5804 S Bodin St, DuPage County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2214 sqft
EXCEPTIONAL VACATION EVERYDAY LIFESTYLE WITH RUTH LAKE WATERFRONT OVERLOOKING THE PRIVATE GOLF CLUB! THIS DRESSLER BUILT RANCH W/WALK-OUT BASEMENT OFFERS MUCH NEW--CARPETING, PAINT, APPLIANCES! THERE IS EASY ENTERTAINING WITH LARGE OPEN LIVING
Results within 5 miles of Clarendon Hills
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1241 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
2200 Grace
2200 South Grace Street, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1440 sqft
We are still open and offer many virtual options including live video tours, 3D virtual tours, and text.
Westmont Village
6715 Lakeshore Dr, Westmont, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,611
1327 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in the charming western suburbs of Chicago, Westmont Village offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Westmont, Illinois.
Brook Hill
201 W Oakley Dr, Westmont, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1460 sqft
Near Butterfield Country Club. Also close to Oakbrook Mall and Westmont Station. Apartments boast private entrances, modern kitchens, large bedrooms and private patios or balconies. On-site business center, bark park, fitness center and tennis courts.
Eldridge Townhomes
2 Elm Creek Dr Suite B, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2687 sqft
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. Eldridge Townhomes in Elmhurst, Illinois 60126 offers brand new spacious family townhomes with ultramodern finishes.
Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes
1 Elm Creek Dr, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2360 sqft
Recently renovated luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Has garage parking. Pet-friendly. Other amenities include spa, Jacuzzi and new 24-hour fitness center.
Regency Place
2003 S Meyers Rd, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,035
1674 sqft
APARTMENTS OPEN TODAY FOR VIRTUAL TOURS! Regency Place offers the most luxurious 1, 2 & 3 bed apartment homes in the suburbs. Kitchens include granite countertops, cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & designer pendant lighting.
City View at the Highlands
2720 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,893
1363 sqft
Luxury amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, pool, and conference room. Great location close to Yorktown Mall.
338 Yorkfield Ave
338 Yorkfield Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
Available 07/10/20 single family home - Property Id: 292777 single family home with 2 car attached garage. Central location with very good schools and near Elmhurst college Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
185 E Oneida Ave.
185 Oneida Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
885 ADDISON Avenue
885 South Addison Avenue, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1356 sqft
Fantastic rental opportunity in convenient Cambria subdivision! Low maintenance, luxury vinyl tile throughout this updated 3 bedroom/2 bathroom, super clean unit.
