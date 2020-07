Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park fire pit gym pool bbq/grill internet access key fob access media room accessible business center

X Chicago Apartments is a brand-new apartment community at 710 W 14th St, southwest of Chicago’s Loop neighborhood. Along with Studios, 1-bedrooms, and 2-bedrooms, X Chicago also features a Rent By the Bedroom Program, where residents rent a fully furnished private bedroom and bathroom.



Apartments at X Chicago feature: Huge custom closets, wide-plank flooring throughout (including bedrooms), quartz countertops, in-unit washer/dryer, roller shade window treatments, energy-efficient stainless appliances, glass-enclosed showers, and extra high finished ceilings. Building amenities include co-working space, communal kitchen, cocktail terrace with fire pit, dog run, rooftop with grills and picnic tables, plus a modern gym with fitness studio. X Chicago also offers unique amenities like a hangout saloon for parties, hammock loungers, and a mobile app to manage a keyless entry, guest lists, and packages. With an emphasis on social living, X Chicago's event calendar will be packed with oppor