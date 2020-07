Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard gym parking garage on-site laundry bike storage

Experience the convenience of Wolcott Court in Ravenswood. The property features remodeled one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens and large bedrooms. Just around the corner from the courtyard property, you will have instant access to the Ravenswood Metra station, LA Fitness, Mariano’s, Starbucks, Chase and the Damen Brown Line stop.