Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed ceiling fan media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry media room cats allowed

Step outside the door and you will find yourself in the heart of Lincoln Square, a neighborhood populated by eclectic restaurants with European flair, retail, music and cultural venues. With a movie theater, grocery stores and a large branch of the Chicago Public Library within a two-block area, you'll find little reason to leave.



Vintage studios, convertibles and one and two-bedroom apartments feature hardwood floors, shared outdoor space and an on-site laundry facility.