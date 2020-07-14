All apartments in Chicago
Wilson Court Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Wilson Court Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
1901 W Wilson Ave · (570) 273-0750
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1901 W Wilson Ave, Chicago, IL 60640
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1905-1C · Avail. now

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 439 sqft

Unit 1905-3B · Avail. now

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 509 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1903-GDN · Avail. Sep 1

$1,751

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wilson Court Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
oven
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Wilson Court is a beautiful courtyard building in the heart of Ravenswood. The property boasts large two-bedroom and convertible one-bedroom apartments, and is close to the Brown Line’s Damen Stop, the Ravenswood Metra, and all the European charm of Lincoln Square. Come and experience Ravenswood at Wilson Court, where ample street parking, delicious restaurants and great shops are all close-by.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
limit: 1
rent: $75/month per dog
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Cats
fee: $150 per cat
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wilson Court Apartments have any available units?
Wilson Court Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,290 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Wilson Court Apartments have?
Some of Wilson Court Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wilson Court Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Wilson Court Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wilson Court Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Wilson Court Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Wilson Court Apartments offer parking?
No, Wilson Court Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Wilson Court Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Wilson Court Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Wilson Court Apartments have a pool?
No, Wilson Court Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Wilson Court Apartments have accessible units?
No, Wilson Court Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Wilson Court Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wilson Court Apartments has units with dishwashers.
