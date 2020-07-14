Wilson Court Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave stainless steel oven range Property Amenities courtyard gym bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly

Wilson Court is a beautiful courtyard building in the heart of Ravenswood. The property boasts large two-bedroom and convertible one-bedroom apartments, and is close to the Brown Line’s Damen Stop, the Ravenswood Metra, and all the European charm of Lincoln Square. Come and experience Ravenswood at Wilson Court, where ample street parking, delicious restaurants and great shops are all close-by.