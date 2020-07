Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel bathtub ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse doorman elevator 24hr gym media room package receiving on-site laundry alarm system internet access lobby online portal

Vintage charm on the outside. Contemporary luxury inside. Renovated in 2016, Uptown Regency is filled with state of the art amenities and offers scenic lake views. The property is situated on Sheridan Road just steps from Lake Michigan, near the CTA Red Line and multiple bus routes. Living at Uptown Regency means easy access to nightlife hot spots like the Green Mill, Riviera Theater and a variety of amazing restaurants!