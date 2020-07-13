The Tides at Lakeshore East

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub cable included carpet extra storage ice maker microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym pool hot tub sauna cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage car charging coffee bar dog park doorman game room internet access

Welcome to The Tides at Lakeshore EastLiving at The Tides is a great way to experience life and culture in the heart of Chicago! Featuring a modern contemporary feel, the Chicago apartment rentals at The Tides offer dramatic finishes including tiled entries, granite islands and cherry cabinetry, open floor plans with captivating views from the floor-to-ceiling windows, balconies and bay windows. Amenities abound in the exclusive Shore Club, a private club floor retreat, a full floor of amenities. In addition, life is easier with the Club Lincoln Perks program, giving you access to numerous events and preferred partner incentives and the Lakeshore East eco-friendly shuttle.This urban hideaway is located in the heart of Lakeshore East, Chicago's hottest residential community located where Lake Michigan meets the Chicago River, just north of Millennium Park. It is in this special corner of Chicago where the everyday conveniences of modern city life blend easily with the appeal of neighborhood charm.Our luxury apartments are more than just a place to call home they offer a unique lifestyle designed with attention to service and detail in mind.