The Tides at Lakeshore East
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

The Tides at Lakeshore East

360 E South Water St · (312) 467-7469
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

360 E South Water St, Chicago, IL 60601
The Loop

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 2203 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,713

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 4703 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,749

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 2909 · Avail. now

$1,751

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 27+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 1406 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,733

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 3707 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,734

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Unit 4607 · Avail. now

$1,743

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

See 26+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1001 · Avail. Jul 17

$2,540

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1210 sqft

Unit 1211 · Avail. now

$2,599

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1210 sqft

Unit 1511 · Avail. now

$2,715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1210 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Tides at Lakeshore East.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
cable included
carpet
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
car charging
coffee bar
dog park
doorman
game room
internet access
Welcome to The Tides at Lakeshore EastLiving at The Tides is a great way to experience life and culture in the heart of Chicago! Featuring a modern contemporary feel, the Chicago apartment rentals at The Tides offer dramatic finishes including tiled entries, granite islands and cherry cabinetry, open floor plans with captivating views from the floor-to-ceiling windows, balconies and bay windows. Amenities abound in the exclusive Shore Club, a private club floor retreat, a full floor of amenities. In addition, life is easier with the Club Lincoln Perks program, giving you access to numerous events and preferred partner incentives and the Lakeshore East eco-friendly shuttle.This urban hideaway is located in the heart of Lakeshore East, Chicago's hottest residential community located where Lake Michigan meets the Chicago River, just north of Millennium Park. It is in this special corner of Chicago where the everyday conveniences of modern city life blend easily with the appeal of neighborhood charm.Our luxury apartments are more than just a place to call home they offer a unique lifestyle designed with attention to service and detail in mind.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $450 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Please contact the management office for breed restrictions.
Dogs
fee: 1 Dog: $650 or 2 Dogs: $750
Cats
fee: 1 or 2 Cats: $325
Parking Details: Unreserved & reserved parking in garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Tides at Lakeshore East have any available units?
The Tides at Lakeshore East has 74 units available starting at $1,713 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does The Tides at Lakeshore East have?
Some of The Tides at Lakeshore East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Tides at Lakeshore East currently offering any rent specials?
The Tides at Lakeshore East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Tides at Lakeshore East pet-friendly?
Yes, The Tides at Lakeshore East is pet friendly.
Does The Tides at Lakeshore East offer parking?
Yes, The Tides at Lakeshore East offers parking.
Does The Tides at Lakeshore East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Tides at Lakeshore East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Tides at Lakeshore East have a pool?
Yes, The Tides at Lakeshore East has a pool.
Does The Tides at Lakeshore East have accessible units?
No, The Tides at Lakeshore East does not have accessible units.
Does The Tides at Lakeshore East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Tides at Lakeshore East has units with dishwashers.
