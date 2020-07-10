All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

The Shoreham at Lakeshore East

400 E South Water St · (312) 477-0506
Location

400 E South Water St, Chicago, IL 60601
The Loop

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1213 · Avail. now

$1,532

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 1513 · Avail. now

$1,658

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 2209 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,713

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

See 14+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 1205 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,631

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 2505 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,781

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 1108 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,791

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1901 · Avail. now

$2,670

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Unit 1111 · Avail. now

$2,680

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 2801 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,685

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Shoreham at Lakeshore East.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr concierge
24hr maintenance
bike storage
car charging
cc payments
coffee bar
dog park
doorman
e-payments
game room
internet access
online portal
package receiving
.Welcome to The Shoreham at Lakeshore EastLiving at The Shoreham is a great way to experience life and culture in the heart of Chicago! Featuring a modern contemporary feel, the Chicago apartment rentals at The Shoreham offer dramatic finishes including tiled entries, granite islands and cherry cabinetry, open floor plans with captivating views from the floor-to-ceiling windows, balconies and bay windows. Amenities abound in the exclusive Shore Club, a full floor of amenities. In addition, life is easier with the Club Lincoln Rewards program, giving you access to numerous events and preferred partner incentives. This urban hideaway is located in the heart of Lakeshore East, Chicago's hottest residential community located where Lake Michigan meets the Chicago River, just north of Millennium Park. It is in this special corner of Chicago where the everyday conveniences of modern city life blend easily with the appeal of neighborhood charm. Our luxury apartments are more than just a place to call home. They offer a unique lifestyle designed with Lincoln Property Residential's attention to service and detail in mind.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $450 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Please contact the management office for breed restrictions.
Dogs
fee: 1 Dog: $650; 2 Dogs: $750
Cats
fee: 1 or 2 Cats: $325
Parking Details: parking garage - spaces available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Shoreham at Lakeshore East have any available units?
The Shoreham at Lakeshore East has 39 units available starting at $1,532 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does The Shoreham at Lakeshore East have?
Some of The Shoreham at Lakeshore East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Shoreham at Lakeshore East currently offering any rent specials?
The Shoreham at Lakeshore East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Shoreham at Lakeshore East pet-friendly?
Yes, The Shoreham at Lakeshore East is pet friendly.
Does The Shoreham at Lakeshore East offer parking?
Yes, The Shoreham at Lakeshore East offers parking.
Does The Shoreham at Lakeshore East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Shoreham at Lakeshore East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Shoreham at Lakeshore East have a pool?
Yes, The Shoreham at Lakeshore East has a pool.
Does The Shoreham at Lakeshore East have accessible units?
No, The Shoreham at Lakeshore East does not have accessible units.
Does The Shoreham at Lakeshore East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Shoreham at Lakeshore East has units with dishwashers.
