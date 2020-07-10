The Shoreham at Lakeshore East

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym pool hot tub sauna cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance bike storage car charging cc payments coffee bar dog park doorman e-payments game room internet access online portal package receiving

.Welcome to The Shoreham at Lakeshore EastLiving at The Shoreham is a great way to experience life and culture in the heart of Chicago! Featuring a modern contemporary feel, the Chicago apartment rentals at The Shoreham offer dramatic finishes including tiled entries, granite islands and cherry cabinetry, open floor plans with captivating views from the floor-to-ceiling windows, balconies and bay windows. Amenities abound in the exclusive Shore Club, a full floor of amenities. In addition, life is easier with the Club Lincoln Rewards program, giving you access to numerous events and preferred partner incentives. This urban hideaway is located in the heart of Lakeshore East, Chicago's hottest residential community located where Lake Michigan meets the Chicago River, just north of Millennium Park. It is in this special corner of Chicago where the everyday conveniences of modern city life blend easily with the appeal of neighborhood charm. Our luxury apartments are more than just a place to call home. They offer a unique lifestyle designed with Lincoln Property Residential's attention to service and detail in mind.