Amenities

24hr laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning carpet microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym on-site laundry e-payments bbq/grill bike storage internet access lobby cats allowed elevator parking 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance

The Seneca Apartments is located in the distinctive Gold Coast neighborhood of Chicago, prominently situated just steps off of Michigan Avenue. Transformed from the renowned hotel, The Seneca is a boutique apartment community offering timeless elegance in a contemporary setting. Be the first to live in a newly renovated studio, one bedroom or two bedroom apartment, any of which you will be proud to call your next home. The Seneca Apartments is a pet-friendly community offering a fitness center, free electricity, sun deck, and laundry facility for its residents. *As a resident of The Seneca Apartments, you will enjoy all the conveniences that are provided just beyond your doorstep. Whether you choose to shop, dine or stroll along the lake, your options are limitless.