Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

The Seneca

Open Now until 6pm
200 E Chestnut St · (312) 248-6451
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
One Month Free Reflected in Pricing; Reduced Rates! Call us today: 312.787.8900. (on select units)
Location

200 E Chestnut St, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0505 · Avail. now

$1,134

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 324 sqft

Unit 1107 · Avail. now

$1,193

Studio · 1 Bath · 287 sqft

Unit 0611 · Avail. now

$1,251

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 369 sqft

See 12+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 0402 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Unit 0602 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,635

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Unit 0303 · Avail. now

$1,657

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Seneca.

Amenities

24hr laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
on-site laundry
e-payments
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
lobby
cats allowed
elevator
parking
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
The Seneca Apartments is located in the distinctive Gold Coast neighborhood of Chicago, prominently situated just steps off of Michigan Avenue. Transformed from the renowned hotel, The Seneca is a boutique apartment community offering timeless elegance in a contemporary setting. Be the first to live in a newly renovated studio, one bedroom or two bedroom apartment, any of which you will be proud to call your next home. The Seneca Apartments is a pet-friendly community offering a fitness center, free electricity, sun deck, and laundry facility for its residents. *As a resident of The Seneca Apartments, you will enjoy all the conveniences that are provided just beyond your doorstep. Whether you choose to shop, dine or stroll along the lake, your options are limitless.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $450 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $400.00 one-time fee
Cats
fee: $250.00 one-time fee
Parking Details: Parking garage (3rd party): $300/month. Other. Please contact our leasing office for more information about our Parking Policy. Local Garages Available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Seneca have any available units?
The Seneca has 29 units available starting at $1,134 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does The Seneca have?
Some of The Seneca's amenities include 24hr laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Seneca currently offering any rent specials?
The Seneca is offering the following rent specials: One Month Free Reflected in Pricing; Reduced Rates! Call us today: 312.787.8900. (on select units)
Is The Seneca pet-friendly?
Yes, The Seneca is pet friendly.
Does The Seneca offer parking?
Yes, The Seneca offers parking.
Does The Seneca have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Seneca does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Seneca have a pool?
No, The Seneca does not have a pool.
Does The Seneca have accessible units?
No, The Seneca does not have accessible units.
Does The Seneca have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Seneca has units with dishwashers.
