The Patricians

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym on-site laundry bike storage cats allowed 24hr concierge bbq/grill internet access

Step outside your door and you’ll find yourself immersed in Chicago’s legendary Lincoln Park. This vibrant North Side neighborhood features lakefront beaches, the city Zoo, top-tier restaurants, nightlife, eclectic retail establishments and so much more. Francis Parker High School and DePaul University are located within a short walking distance.



This architecturally maintained high-rise building boasts uniquely designed vintage and renovated residences that are unrivaled by any address in the neighborhood. Spacious studios, convertibles, one, two and three-bedroom apartments feature beautiful archways, ornate crown moldings and expansive hardwood flooring. Renovated apartments offer granite, stainless steel appliances and marble bathrooms.