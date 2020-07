Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pet friendly 24hr concierge 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill bike storage business center car wash area cc payments coffee bar conference room dog park doorman e-payments fire pit game room guest parking guest suite internet cafe key fob access lobby media room nest technology online portal package receiving tennis court

Choosing The Montrose means choosing a life of adventure. This stand-out apartment community in Chicago’s historic Uptown neighborhood has been given fresh energy over the last year, with the addition of brand new studio and one bedroom apartments that we call the Modern Flats. The Montrose Modern Flats feature chic euro style cabinets, slate black stainless steel appliances, under-mount sink, vinyl wood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, Nest thermostat home technology, in-unit washer and dryer, and plenty of space! Of course, we also offer fully renovated studio, one and two bedroom apartments with outstanding views of Chicago and Lake Michigan. Two new resident lounges with high speed internet, a 24-Hour electronic package room, outdoor pool and sundeck, 1,800 sq. ft. fitness center with the latest in workout technology, and a sense of community makes you feel like you have found your forever home.