Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range stainless steel air conditioning patio / balcony cable included carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker oven refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge dog park fire pit gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub internet access 24hr maintenance coffee bar courtyard dog grooming area e-payments green community guest parking key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

We are offering in-person (socially distant) tours by appointment with prospective residents. Call us today for more information!



Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, lavish homes, and extensive amenities tailored to enhance your life. The Madison at Racine offers pet-friendly studios, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes—all designed with GE(R) stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryers, quartz kitchen countertops, subway tile backsplashes, 9 foot fall ceilings, and Sterling(R) deep soaker bathtubs. Enjoy our luxurious benefits simply by being resident with unlimited access to our state-of-the-art fitness center with skyline views, outdoor rooftop sundeck with a pool, hot tub, fire pit, lounge area, concierge service, and more. Located in the West Loop, Chicago, with easy access to Restaurant Row, The Madison at Racine is just minutes away from University of Illinois at Chicago, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainm