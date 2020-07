Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse dog park fire pit gym pool shuffle board bbq/grill hot tub sauna yoga cats allowed garage parking 24hr concierge

The Hudson Apartments, at 750 N Hudson St, is located in the River North neighborhood of Chicago.



AN ELEVATED LIVING EXPERIENCE



This 25-story development in Chicago's River North District, features distinctively designed homes that offer residents a new level of luxury. Functional floor plans are complemented by a private balcony in every home, providing fresh outdoor living. Enjoy the best of everything with unparalleled amenities, designer interiors, and unobstructed views. These include our state of the art fitness center and yoga room, sundeck with outdoor pool and hot tub, grilling stations, fire pits, and lounge with shuffleboard table. Register today at TheHudsonChicago.com for more information.



*LEVEL River North Fully Furnished & Serviced Luxury Rental Apartments. 30 Day Minimum.*



Developed by ONNI Group. ONNI.com