Amenities
Located between the Berwyn and Argyle Red Line CTA stops, The Edison Apartments is a revitalized historic art-deco inspired community offering efficiency, studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments for rent in Chicago, IL. Situated just 15-minutes from Loyola University and Michigan Ave, The Edison Apartments provides residents a perfect live, work, play balance, with easy access to the area’s best shopping, dining, and entertainment. Each spaciously-appointed floorplan includes contemporary features, with sleek, chef-inspired kitchens, expansive bedrooms with ample closet space, and gorgeous views in all directions. Residents also have access to convenient onsite amenities, including a newly renovated fitness and yoga room, concierge services, community WiFi, and pet-washing station. To make The Edison Apartments your home, contact us today to schedule your personalized tour!