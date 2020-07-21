Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated bathtub granite counters oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge elevator 24hr gym parking internet access media room package receiving yoga cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly cc payments e-payments game room key fob access lobby online portal

Located between the Berwyn and Argyle Red Line CTA stops, The Edison Apartments is a revitalized historic art-deco inspired community offering efficiency, studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments for rent in Chicago, IL. Situated just 15-minutes from Loyola University and Michigan Ave, The Edison Apartments provides residents a perfect live, work, play balance, with easy access to the area’s best shopping, dining, and entertainment. Each spaciously-appointed floorplan includes contemporary features, with sleek, chef-inspired kitchens, expansive bedrooms with ample closet space, and gorgeous views in all directions. Residents also have access to convenient onsite amenities, including a newly renovated fitness and yoga room, concierge services, community WiFi, and pet-washing station. To make The Edison Apartments your home, contact us today to schedule your personalized tour!