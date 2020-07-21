All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like The Edison.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
The Edison
Last updated July 22 2020 at 1:02 AM

The Edison

5200 N Sheridan Rd · (442) 444-7288
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Edgewater
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

5200 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL 60640
Edgewater

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 622 · Avail. now

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 300 sqft

Unit 612 · Avail. now

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 300 sqft

Unit 712 · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 300 sqft

See 3+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 603 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 332 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Edison.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
granite counters
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
24hr gym
parking
internet access
media room
package receiving
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
game room
key fob access
lobby
online portal
Located between the Berwyn and Argyle Red Line CTA stops, The Edison Apartments is a revitalized historic art-deco inspired community offering efficiency, studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments for rent in Chicago, IL. Situated just 15-minutes from Loyola University and Michigan Ave, The Edison Apartments provides residents a perfect live, work, play balance, with easy access to the area’s best shopping, dining, and entertainment. Each spaciously-appointed floorplan includes contemporary features, with sleek, chef-inspired kitchens, expansive bedrooms with ample closet space, and gorgeous views in all directions. Residents also have access to convenient onsite amenities, including a newly renovated fitness and yoga room, concierge services, community WiFi, and pet-washing station. To make The Edison Apartments your home, contact us today to schedule your personalized tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65
Move-in Fees: $300-$500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restrictions include non aggressive breeds. Up to 70 lbs
Parking Details: Street-parking and pay for lots available. Covered lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Bike room available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Edison have any available units?
The Edison has 8 units available starting at $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does The Edison have?
Some of The Edison's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Edison currently offering any rent specials?
The Edison is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Edison pet-friendly?
Yes, The Edison is pet friendly.
Does The Edison offer parking?
Yes, The Edison offers parking.
Does The Edison have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Edison does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Edison have a pool?
No, The Edison does not have a pool.
Does The Edison have accessible units?
No, The Edison does not have accessible units.
Does The Edison have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Edison has units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Edison?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fullerton Lofts
1509 West Fullerton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
5550 S Dorchester
5550 S Dorchester
Chicago, IL 60637
Axis
441 E Erie St
Chicago, IL 60611
3054-58 N Greenview / 1507-11 W Barry
3054 North Greenview Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
4715 North Leavitt St. Apt.
4715 North Leavitt Street
Chicago, IL 60625
851 West Cornelia Ave. Apt.
851 West Cornelia Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
2256 N Cleveland Ave
2256 N Cleveland Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Reside on Irving Park
725 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChicago 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Apartments
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity