Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking bike storage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 alarm system dog park guest parking key fob access lobby new construction

The Edge at Sheridan is located on Sheridan Road across from Lane Beach. In addition to features like complimentary WiFi and real hardwood flooring, The Edge boasts spectacular views of Chicago's famous lakefront. Following a complete top to bottom 2018 modernization, this luxury rental community boasts all the amenities you would expect.