Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center coffee bar courtyard 24hr gym parking bike storage garage media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed elevator on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill e-payments fire pit game room guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal pool table smoke-free community

Located in the heart of Edgewater's Bryn Mawr Historic District, The Bryn's newly renovated apartments offer modern finishes, spacious floor plans, and scenic lake and city views. The Bryn is conveniently located near the Lakefront, multiple grocery stores, independent and national coffee shops, live theatre, and several parks with easy access to multiple bus lines and the Red Line Bryn Mawr stop.